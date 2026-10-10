The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat
Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports
Flawed candidacy, untouchable office
Beyond bribery: Rethinking how Indonesia understands corruption
Gibran gets heat after Constitutional Court ruling

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat
Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports
Flawed candidacy, untouchable office
Beyond bribery: Rethinking how Indonesia understands corruption
Gibran gets heat after Constitutional Court ruling

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Data hubs' troubled waters

The country is racing to power the global AI boom, but the unquenchably thirsty data centers it needs are already draining the water that sustains millions of lives.

Editorial board (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, October 10, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
The data center construction project is underway in the Nongsa Digital Park Special Economic Zone (KEK) in Batam, Riau Islands, on Aug. 29, 2024. The data center construction project is underway in the Nongsa Digital Park Special Economic Zone (KEK) in Batam, Riau Islands, on Aug. 29, 2024. (Antara/Teguh Prihatna)

I

ndonesia is scrambling to avoid being left behind in the global data center rush. Yet like digital hubs elsewhere, it is now confronting the familiar ecological fallout shadowing an otherwise booming sector.

A flash point has emerged in West Java’s Purwakarta, an hour’s drive from Jakarta, where a major facility is slated for development near Jatiluhur Dam: the primary lifeline supplying drinking water to the capital and irrigating the country’s vital rice belt carpeting the province.

The planned 640-megawatt (MW) complex, to be developed by Singapore-based BDx Data Centers, will initially draw 6,000 cubic meters of water each day, roughly equivalent to the daily needs of 15,000 four-person households. And that figure is projected to rise substantially over the next decade.

Siapa Anda? Mengapa Anda?

From The Weekender

Siapa Anda? Mengapa Anda?

Read on The Weekender

As anxiety over clean water deepened during this year’s El Nino-induced drought, which dried up rivers and reservoirs in the region, West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi stepped in to halt the project, citing the absence of a comprehensive environmental impact assessment. The governor’s move came roughly two months after he attended the complex’s groundbreaking in July.

These environmental friction points extend well beyond West Java.

In the Riau Islands, residents of Batam have taken to the city’s streets, protesting data center projects they say are choking off residential water supplies. Alongside Purwakarta, Batam is being aggressively marketed as the nation's premier frontier for digital infrastructure.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

While authorities have dismissed the community's claims, arguing that the facilities are not yet operational and attributing water shortages entirely to the prolonged dry season, these twin disputes offer an unsettling glimpse of what lies ahead if data infrastructure expands without oversight.

Popular

Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat

Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat
Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports

Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports
Flawed candidacy, untouchable office

Flawed candidacy, untouchable office

Related Article

Beyond disaster response: Building a state architecture of resilience

Climate resilience starts with care

Govt suspends BDx data center project in West Java amid environmental concern

East Java prepares for long dry season

El Niño dries up hydropower lifeline in South Sulawesi

Popular

Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat

Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat
Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports

Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports
Flawed candidacy, untouchable office

Flawed candidacy, untouchable office

More in Opinion

 View more
Circular endeavor: Students produce key holders from plastic waste on Oct. 8, 2026 at Pondok Pesantren Ali Maksum, an Islamic boarding school in Panggungharjo village, Bantul regency, Yogyakarta.
Academia

Addressing sexual violence in ‘pesantren’: Is it possible?
Anti-death penalty activists attend a candlelight vigil outside the Singaporean embassy in Kuala Lumpur on Nov. 8, 2021, to protest the impending execution of Malaysian national Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, who was convicted of trafficking heroin in the island nation. Dharmalingam was executed at Singapore’s Changi Prison Complex on April 27, 2022.
Academia

The moral blind spot: From executions to dissent
PT Freeport Indonesia’s copper smelter and precious metal refinery in Gresik, East Java, is seen on March 17, 2025.
Academia

Misaligned mineral policies a threat to natural resource-based view

Highlight
Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara speaks at the APBN Kita press conference in Jakarta on Friday, Sept. 19, 2026.
Regulations

Govt tightens purse strings despite on-track budget
The data center construction project is underway in the Nongsa Digital Park Special Economic Zone (KEK) in Batam, Riau Islands, on Aug. 29, 2024.
Editorial

Data hubs' troubled waters
This photo illustration created in Washington, DC, on July 5, 2023, shows Threads, an Instagram app, on the App Store, in front of the logos of Instagram and Threads. Facebook owner Meta's new Threads app, meant to compete with Twitter, was available for pre-order on mobile app stores on iPhone and Android operating systems on July 5, 2023.
Society

Indonesia flags Meta’s gaps in child safety compliance 

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Riyadh Air to fly to Jakarta on Nov. 16, ticket sales ongoing
Society

Free-meal buffet trial leaves safety risks unresolved
Editorial

Data hubs' troubled waters
Archipelago

Police investigate deadly highway crashes linked to wildfire haze in Lampung
Regulations

Govt tightens purse strings despite on-track budget
Society

Indonesia flags Meta’s gaps in child safety compliance

Companies

Garuda Indonesia appoints Thomas Oentoro as president director
Asia & Pacific

Malaysia closes schools in capital, parts of country due to haze
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Data hubs' troubled waters

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.