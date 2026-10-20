Whither remilitarization? Two years of Prabowo’s administration

President Prabowo Subianto (in passenger seat) and Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto (second left, standing) ride an open-top jeep bearing the license plate “Indonesia 1” on Oct. 5, 2026, while inspecting troops during the 81st TNI Day parade in Cilangkap, East Jakarta. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

To survive his sinking popularity and an unruly coalition, President Prabowo is reviving New Order-style remilitarization, turning the TNI into his political shield at the peril of military professionalism.

P resident Prabowo Subianto recently reiterated the importance of the Indonesian Military (TNI) as the backbone of his politics and policies by gathering 800 uniformed officers at the Presidential Palace Complex in Central Jakarta to receive directives on the future challenges of governance.

Indeed, the second pillar of his presidential manifesto Asta Cita (eight goals) already signaled the upcoming militarization by blending defense and security with broad developmental ambitions under the banner of national self-sufficiency.

After two years of his presidency, what are the outcomes?

Everyone is aware that the next election cycle is fast approaching, and ironically, the President is struggling to maintain electoral support. A recent poll by Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC) shows his electability has weakened, trailing even a member of his own party.

A survey last month by the Center of Economic and Law Studies (CELIOS) confirmed a trend of sinking trust, even among voters who elected him. The survey also confirmed a general perception among the public that the military had returned to civilian governance, much like Indonesia endured during the New Order.

For those who hold elected office, the political calculus always revolves around two inextricable interests: staying in power and getting reelected. Amid Indonesia’s democratic backsliding, remilitarization has emerged as the new game in town to serve both.

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The evolving landscape of coalition politics gives the President a greater incentive to build support beyond political parties. As his transactional coalition cabinet has grown bigger, it has become less reliable. The President, a former Army general, needs a more credible form of loyalty to run his policy agenda and ensure his electoral survival.