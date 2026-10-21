Jakarta’s market reckoning: Speed limits or real teeth?

A man uses his mobile phone in front of an electronic board displaying stock prices at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) building in South Jakarta on Oct. 14, 2026. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

MSCI isn’t questioning whether investors can pull their money out of Indonesia—it's questioning whether the market's prices are real, leaving regulators racing to prove that multi-trillion-rupiah fines punish the manipulators rather than the investors caught in the crossfire.

I n January, I wrote in The Jakarta Post that MSCI's Frontier Market threat was a bluff: a loaded gun placed on the table to force a cleanup. I was half right. MSCI never pulled the Frontier trigger. On Oct. 15, it reached for a different weapon altogether.

MSCI now proposes to move Indonesia out of Emerging Markets and into Standalone status, skipping Frontier entirely. On Oct. 16, the Jakarta Composite Index lost more than 10 percent by the lunch break, with a trading halt along the way. And by the afternoon, Jakarta had answered in the only currency MSCI says it accepts. More on that shortly.

First, you need to know what Standalone actually is.

Frontier is a smaller club. Humiliating for a Group of 20 economy, but it has members: Frontier funds that would buy back part of what Emerging Market funds sell. Standalone is not a club. It is a waiting room outside all of them. A Standalone market sits in no regional or global composite index, so no benchmark money is obliged to own it.

Look at who has been sent there: Argentina under capital controls, Nigeria with dollars trapped by FX shortages, Russia under sanctions, Pakistan in 2008 after its exchange imposed a price floor. Each was a market money could not easily leave.

Here is the paradox. Indonesia's exit door is wide open. There are no capital controls; foreigners have walked out with roughly Rp 111 trillion (US$6.2 billion) this year and nobody stopped them. So why put us in a room built for markets that trap capital?

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Because MSCI is not asking whether you can sell Indonesian stocks. It is asking whether the price you sell at is real.