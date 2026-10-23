The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Power for the people
Indonesia weighs halt of gas exports as nation enters ‘survival mode’
‘I’m sorry’: Indonesians apologize, urge foreign pressure over haze
Government websites go dark after AI-discovered flaw sparks security scramble

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Power for the people
Indonesia weighs halt of gas exports as nation enters ‘survival mode’
‘I’m sorry’: Indonesians apologize, urge foreign pressure over haze
Government websites go dark after AI-discovered flaw sparks security scramble

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Maximum coalition, minimum performance

Political stability at the elite level has not yet translated into improvements in the economy, public services and the quality of governance. 

Djayadi Hanan (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, October 23, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (second left) congratulate and shake hands with new cabinet members on Oct. 1 during a cabinet reshuffle at the State Palace in Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (second left) congratulate and shake hands with new cabinet members on Oct. 1 during a cabinet reshuffle at the State Palace in Jakarta. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)

Two years into President Prabowo Subianto's administration, a series of paradoxes stand out.

Growth is reported as high, yet public evaluation of the economy is negative. Inflation is reasonably under control - below 4 percent, even below 3 percent - yet the public complains about high prices for basic staples. Government programs are reported as successful, yet public support keeps declining. The political coalition is very large and stable, yet the cabinet has already been reshuffled eight times, and public satisfaction with performance keeps falling. 

Politically, the coalition is maximal, but government performance is not, by the same measure, maximal.

A large coalition in a multiparty presidential system is indeed built to guarantee government stability and ensure political support for implementing various government policies. Little wonder, then, that public support and expectations at the beginning of Prabowo’s administration - as reported by LSI, Kompas, and Indikator surveys around January-February 2025 - reached the range of 80 percent.

However, the administration's first two years reveal a gap between the scale of power held and the results felt by the public. Political stability at the elite level has not yet translated into improvements in the economy, public services and the quality of governance. 

A national survey by Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC) in early October shows this symptom clearly. The public satisfaction rate stood at 44.5 percent, while dissatisfaction reached 53 percent. 

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The coalition the President has built is no longer merely "oversize" - it is "supersize”. The number of parties and groups that must be accommodated keeps growing, and so does the need to distribute positions. A large cabinet raises coordination costs. And when nearly every political force has joined the government, the legislature's oversight and corrective function weakens. 

Popular

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Power for the people

Power for the people
Indonesia weighs halt of gas exports as nation enters ‘survival mode’

Indonesia weighs halt of gas exports as nation enters ‘survival mode’

Related Article

Listen more, speculate less

Militarization undermines human rights in Prabowo’s second year in office: Amnesty

Winning the fiery argument, losing the point

Economy strong on paper, but people struggling

The extractivist logic haunts the AI data center rush in Indonesia, Malaysia

Popular

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Power for the people

Power for the people
Indonesia weighs halt of gas exports as nation enters ‘survival mode’

Indonesia weighs halt of gas exports as nation enters ‘survival mode’

More in Opinion

 View more
Customers purchase vegetables during a government-sponsored affordable food market in Panyileukan, Bandung, West Java, on July 16, 2026. Organized by the Bandung Food Security and Agriculture Agency (DKPP), the program offers staple food items at below-market prices to help stabilize supplies and curb inflation in the city.
Academia

The FAO we need for the future of food security
Firefighters work to contain a wildfire on Oct. 13 in Banjarbaru, South Kalimantan.
Academia

Why Indonesia keeps repeating its forest fire crisis
Nickel processing facilities operate on Oct. 8 at the Indonesia Weda Bay Industrial Park in Central Halmahera regency, North Maluku province.
Academia

Going green is not enough for industrial parks to thrive

Highlight
Children wearing face masks walk along a smoke-covered dirt road from the land and forest fire in Banjarbaru, South Kalimantan, on October 21, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

Haze crisis debate heats up ahead of ASEAN summit
People look at a screen showing the Indonesia Composite Index after the market plunge at the stock exchange in Jakarta on Oct. 16, 2026.
Editorial

Listen more, speculate less
Firefighters and residents use hoses to extinguish spreading wildfires amid dense smoke and a hazy sunset in Banjarbaru, South Kalimantan, on Oct. 21, 2026.
Politics

Govt denies censoring wildfire posts on social media

The Latest

 View more
Tech

Cybersecurity agency urges stronger defenses as AI exposes new vulnerabilities
Academia

The FAO we need for the future of food security
Academia

Why Indonesia keeps repeating its forest fire crisis
Middle East and Africa

UN expert urges Indonesia to reconsider involvement in Trump's Gaza board
Academia

Going green is not enough for industrial parks to thrive
Markets

Asian shares wobble as tech rout boosts bonds, dents rate hike bets
Economy

Indonesia Eximbank highlights CPNE initiative in push for export-ready SMEs
Academia

Breathing new life into organized labor
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Maximum coalition, minimum performance

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.