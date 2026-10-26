The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Power for the people
How worried should we be about the global economy?
MSCI warning triggered ‘manageable’ outflow from bond market, BI reveals
Indonesia cuts gas exports to Singapore

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Power for the people
How worried should we be about the global economy?
MSCI warning triggered ‘manageable’ outflow from bond market, BI reveals
Indonesia cuts gas exports to Singapore

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Is a Chinese implosion looming?

Though few dare to speculate about it publicly, an economic and political perfect storm is bearing down on China.

Navneeraj Sharma and Arvind Subramanian (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/New Delhi
Mon, October 26, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
An employee demonstrates the working of a humanoid robot on April 15 during the China Import and Export Fair, commonly known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China. An employee demonstrates the working of a humanoid robot on April 15 during the China Import and Export Fair, commonly known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China. (Reuters/Go Nakamura)

T

his has been an era of shocks. In the space of two decades, the world has witnessed globally disruptive wars — from Iraq in the 2000s to Ukraine and Iran today — a global financial crisis, a global pandemic, and a rogue American president upending the global order. Now, yet another potential shock must be addressed: Though few dare to speculate about it publicly, an economic and political perfect storm is bearing down on China.

On the political front, Chinese President Xi Jinping has ruthlessly eliminated all potential opposition and centralized power in his own hands. His decimation of the state, party, provincial and military leadership has left a trail of bodies and resentment, even if the impenetrability of the Communist Party of China (CPC) makes this difficult to establish definitively. With blood and revenge hammering in their heads (to paraphrase Shakespeare), numerous humiliated and disgruntled former officials could make Xi’s succession, whenever it comes, disorderly.

Cycles of apparent calm leading to chaos are not uncommon in Chinese history. They are intrinsic to what Francis Fukuyama has called the country’s “Bad Emperor” problem, with Mao Zedong and Xi representing the bad emperors of the Communist era.

On the economic front, the outlook is mixed, but downside risks are growing. Where some see an all-conquering powerhouse that is marrying technology to mass manufacturing, others see an economy that has been dragged into a structural slowdown by population aging, a prolonged property market slump, rising youth unemployment and growing hostility to private enterprise. Making matters worse, the longstanding source of Chinese dynamism — exports — is vulnerable to policy responses from the United States and Europe, which are under immense pressure to address the latest China Shock.

But perhaps even more worrying is China’s fraying fiscal capacity. Warnings about unsustainable public debt are growing louder everywhere, but the situation in China is distinctive, owing to how it manages — or, rather, fails to manage — taxation.

Few states are as successful as China when it comes to surveilling and controlling the population. But taxes represent a reciprocal bargain with citizens, who accept expropriation as legitimate on the understanding that they will get something in return: stability, public goods, improved standards of living, redistribution, and so forth. That is why wars and even empires can be lost when a state loses its capacity to tax its citizens.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The fate of the Ming and Qing dynasties is telling in this respect. Even discounting the obvious historical differences, these episodes have faint echoes in developments today. We recently mapped China’s taxes and revenues since 1952. Two features stand out. First, and somewhat surprisingly, the CPC has not presided over a particularly strong fiscal state. Instead, it has raised a substantial share of resources without explicitly taxing its people. Until the late 1970s, about half the resources raised came from profits of state-owned enterprises (SOEs); and in the last two decades, about one-sixth (and as much as one-quarter at its peak in 2020) has come from land sales.

Popular

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Power for the people

Power for the people
How worried should we be about the global economy?

How worried should we be about the global economy?

Related Article

Economy strong on paper, but people struggling

Chinese online retailer Temu agrees to data privacy curbs in Texas lawsuit

Foreign Ministry back in the driver's seat, but not alone

Is Washington dropping the diplomatic ball?

Where will Fed tightening hit hardest in Asia?

Popular

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Power for the people

Power for the people
How worried should we be about the global economy?

How worried should we be about the global economy?

More in Opinion

 View more
An employee demonstrates the working of a humanoid robot on April 15 during the China Import and Export Fair, commonly known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China.
Academia

Is a Chinese implosion looming?
President B.J. Habibie addresses the House of Representatives on Aug. 15, 1998, where he called for military reform and a new democratic paradigm during the early days of the Reform Era.
Academia

BJ Habibie’s status in Indonesian history
Attorney General Sanitiar Burhanuddin (front, left) and state energy holding firm Pertamina executive director Simon Aloysius Mantiri (front, right) attend a press briefing to assure the public that Pertamina's current fuel meets standards and is unaffected by the 2018-2023 fuel supply corruption case at Pertamina subsidiaries at the Attorney General's Office building in Jakarta on March 6, 2025.
Academia

Redefining corruption: Protection for economic power?

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto gestures near Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during a joint press conference after their meeting at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on July 6, 2026.
Economy

Indonesia, Singapore at odds as gas export cut raises energy concerns
Military prosecutors charged four Indonesian Military (TNI) officers on April 29, 2025 for their alleged involvement in an acid attack on rights activist Andrie Yunus.
Editorial

Ending impunity, for good
A protester from a coalition of university students hold a banner reading, “Fully Investigate Money Laundering and Coal Corruption,“ during a demonstration outside the House of Representatives complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, July 10, 2026. The protesters called for a thorough investigation into alleged money laundering and corruption related to the coal sector.
Politics

Proposal to narrow definition of corruption draws flak

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Singapore to explore new tech to weather global ‘resource nationalism,' minister says
Academia

Is a Chinese implosion looming?
Academia

BJ Habibie’s status in Indonesian history
Middle East and Africa

Netanyahu warns Iran may try to disrupt election
Markets

Currency markets subdued ahead of pivotal central bank week
Academia

Redefining corruption: Protection for economic power?
Companies

Across boundaries: how Riau’s communities are joining forces against fire
Americas

Lula defies odds to clinch poll victory against Bolsonaro's son
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Is a Chinese implosion looming?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.