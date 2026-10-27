The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership
Power for the people
Jakarta should not lower the bar for Myanmar
Indonesia, Singapore at odds as gas export cut raises energy concerns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership
Power for the people
Jakarta should not lower the bar for Myanmar
Indonesia, Singapore at odds as gas export cut raises energy concerns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Another day, another warning

The government has underestimated wildfires and their consequences before; it cannot afford to make the same mistake again.

Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, October 27, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A rallygoer holds a poster that reads “Breathing is a right” during a protest on Oct. 23 in front of the Central Kalimantan gubernatorial office in Palangka Raya to urge the central government to declare the widespread forest and peatland fires as a national disaster. A rallygoer holds a poster that reads “Breathing is a right” during a protest on Oct. 23 in front of the Central Kalimantan gubernatorial office in Palangka Raya to urge the central government to declare the widespread forest and peatland fires as a national disaster. (Antara/Auliya Rahman)

D

o we really need another warning about the dire consequences of unresolved forest and peatland fires in this country? The answer is an unequivocal yes.

In the first three months of this year, fires scorched at least 42,000 hectares of peatland—an area roughly four times the size of Paris. Most hot spots were detected in Riau, West and Central Kalimantan and East Nusa Tenggara (NTT).

At the time, the government treated the crisis as business as usual, even slashing the disaster mitigation budget despite explicit warnings from meteorologists and environmentalists that a severe El Niño dry spell would aggravate this recurring, human-made and entirely preventable catastrophe.

Machines Without a Beating Heart?

From The Weekender

Machines Without a Beating Heart?

Read on The Weekender

Months later, the blazes had ripped through more than 1.9 million ha across multiple provinces, primarily in Sumatra and Kalimantan. The country is now enduring its worst wildfire season in a decade, as persistent, toxic smoke chokes millions of citizens at home and across national borders.

The haze is saturated with PM2.5—fine particulate matter measuring less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, or a fraction of the width of a human hair. Tiny enough to penetrate deep into lung tissue and enter the bloodstream, it poses immediate risks of severe respiratory infection. Between Aug. 20 and Oct. 19, the Health Ministry recorded more than 310,000 cases of acute respiratory illness across Sumatra and Kalimantan. Roughly a quarter of those afflicted—some 77,000 cases—were schoolchildren aged 6 to 9, closely followed by children under five, who accounted for another 69,000 cases.

The toll extends far beyond immediate respiratory trauma. Prolonged exposure to these particulates sharply elevates the risk of immune dysfunction, cardiovascular disease and lung cancer—a major blow to the country’s bid to build a quality future generation. Daily life has ground to a halt under an ominous amber sky: Schools are shuttered, routine economic activity is paralyzed and public anxiety is soaring under the prolonged disruption.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Financially, the damage is staggering. The Center of Economic and Law Studies (Celios) estimates that the fires inflicted up to Rp 123.1 trillion ($6.67 billion) in combined economic and health losses between January and August 2026—a figure poised to climb steeply if the fires burn through year-end. Public frustration over the government's sluggish intervention has already spilled into street protests across several cities as seen in the Oct. 20 rally in Jakarta.

Popular

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership

Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership
Power for the people

Power for the people

Related Article

Ministers up ante in RI-Singapore row

Another day, another warning

Indonesia, Singapore at odds as gas export cut raises energy concerns

Haze crisis debate heats up ahead of ASEAN summit

3% deficit cap revision puts Indonesia’s fiscal credibility at risk

Popular

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership

Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership
Power for the people

Power for the people

More in Opinion

 View more
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (center, rear) is projected onto a giant screen on March 6, 2024, as he addresses a plenary meeting of the 2024 ASEAN-Australia Special Summit at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre in the capital city of Australia’s southeastern Victoria state.
Academia

Fifth year and counting: ASEAN-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
European Union flags fly at half-mast outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels on March 1, 2023, to honor the victims of the Greece train collision on Feb. 28.
Academia

Strengthening EU-Indonesia dialogue, advancing human rights
Indonesia exercises its right of reply during the General Debate of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in response to statements by representatives of Solomon Islands and Vanuatu regarding the situation on Sept. 28in Papua.
Academia

Decolonization and the geopolitics of legitimacy: From Morocco to Papua

Highlight
Motorists wearing protective masks drive through the Talawang roundabout as haze from wildfires shrouds the area in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan, on October 24, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

Ministers up ante in RI-Singapore row
A rallygoer holds a poster that reads “Breathing is a rights“ during a protest in front of the Central Kalimantan gubernatorial office in Palangka Raya on Oct. 23, 2026 to urge the central government to declare the widespread forest and land fire as a national disaster.
Editorial

Another day, another warning
A logo of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) is seen at the IDX building in Jakarta on Sunday, April 19, 2026.
Markets

IDX doubles down on tackling manipulative trading

The Latest

 View more
Companies

USTR Greer tells EU that loan to Airbus threatens trade truce on aircraft financing
Middle East and Africa

Egypt approves military support for Saudi Arabia after Houthi attacks escalate
Middle East and Africa

Iran holds 'very good' talks with Mecca pact nations on region's security
Archipelago

Tanker uses ship-to-ship transfer to smuggle ketamine: Police chief
Academia

Fifth year and counting: ASEAN-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Academia

Strengthening EU-Indonesia dialogue, advancing human rights
Companies

Concern for child nutrition inspires Annabelle to introduce NURIVO for active young people
Archipelago

Joint firefighting team evacuates 162 climbers from Mt. Sumbing
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Another day, another warning

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.