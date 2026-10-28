The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights
Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership
Power for the people
Indonesia, Singapore at odds as gas export cut raises energy concerns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights
Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership
Power for the people
Indonesia, Singapore at odds as gas export cut raises energy concerns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Revamping Jakarta, authentically

Jakarta’s bold plan to revamp historic districts will only succeed if City Hall modernizes their streets without evicting the living culture and roadside traders who gave them a soul.

Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, October 28, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Musicians perform on Oct. 16 during the opening day of the three-day Colours of Culture Festival 2026 in the Kota Tua (Old Town) district of Jakarta, now in its 10th edition. Musicians perform on Oct. 16 during the opening day of the three-day Colours of Culture Festival 2026 in the Kota Tua (Old Town) district of Jakarta, now in its 10th edition. (Antara/Fathul Habib Sholeh)

J

akarta’s plan to revamp four iconic districts could inject fresh vitality into the capital’s historic commercial centers. But Governor Pramono Anung must ensure that the makeover does not sideline the very communities and businesses that give these neighborhoods their character.

The blueprint envisions a Blok M with Japanese influences, a bustling night market in Pasar Baru inspired by Seoul’s Myeong-dong shopping district, a Chinese heritage hub in Glodok and a modern, European-style Kota Tua (Old Town). The city administration hopes the physical overhaul will attract both domestic and international visitors while spotlighting Jakarta’s credentials as a global city.

Though learning from international urban models has merit, Jakarta must adapt these concepts to local realities rather than replicate them superficially.

In between the kingdoms of the well and sick

From The Weekender

In between the kingdoms of the well and sick

Read on The Weekender

Blok M’s recent resurgence, spurred by a dynamic culinary scene and strategic connectivity, demonstrates that building on an area’s authentic strengths creates lasting appeal. A similar approach should guide the remaining districts: upgrading public amenities, particularly for improved walkability, while preserving what makes each quarter distinct.

The revitalization plans include a transit-oriented development (TOD) integrating commercial activity and public spaces with key transportation modes. Blok M is evolving into a unified transit and lifestyle hub in South Jakarta; the Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) network is expanding northward toward Kota Tua; the Harmoni area is slated to become a major gateway linked directly to Pasar Baru.

While better connectivity can channel foot traffic to local merchants, rapid infrastructure upgrades often increase land prices and commercial lease rates. TODs must serve local communities and workers, not merely property developers or upscale retailers. Safeguards for legacy traders and provisions for affordable commercial spaces must be baked into the blueprint from the outset.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The risks of unchecked gentrification are already visible in Kota Tua. Beyond the colonial-era architecture, the district’s identity is sustained by the bicycle rental vendors, performers, portrait artists and palm readers that line its streets. Many welcome more visitors but fear being excluded as master plans progress, noting a lack of direct consultation.

Popular

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights
Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership

Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership

Related Article

Fighting forest fires starts with communities

Jakarta’s power grid fully restored after evening blackout: PLN

Retro resurgence: Why Gen Z is falling for digicams and Walkmans

Cafe Batavia: Taste of tradition, reimagined

Imlek 2025: Glodok residents move on from May 1998 riots

Popular

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights
Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership

Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership

More in Opinion

 View more
Buildings are shrouded in haze on Oct. 16 in Kuala Lumpur caused by fires in Indonesia.
Academia

ASEAN has the tools to tackle the haze crisis
President Prabowo Subianto (second left), accompanied by an Air Force officer, inspects a Rafale fighter jet on May 18, 2026, during a handover ceremony for six Rafale jets, one Airbus A400M military transport aircraft and four Dassault Falcon 8X planes at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta.
Academia

Link and match: MSCI, the deep state and weapons procurement
Pay with ease: A buyer scans a Quick Response Code Indonesian Standard (QRIS) to settle a transaction in Rangkasbitung, Banten, on Dec. 9, 2023.
Opinion

Analysis: Smartphone plan coordination, planning under scrutiny

Highlight
Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir (right) shakes hands with Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan after a press briefing at the Foreign Ministry's office in Central Jakarta on Oct. 27, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia, Singapore to work together on regional haze
Musicians perform during the 10th Colours of Culture Festival 2026 in Jakarta’s Kota Tua district on Friday, Oct. 16. The annual cultural festival celebrates Indonesia’s diversity through art, traditional textiles, music and culinary offerings under the theme “Tanda Mata Indonesia” (A Gift from Indonesia). The festival runs through Oct. 18.
Editorial

Revamping Jakarta, authentically
Motorcyclists queue to refuel at a gas station in Denpasar amid a fuel supply shortage on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on Oct. 14, 2026.
Economy

Higher fuel imports a headache for state budget

The Latest

 View more
Academia

ASEAN has the tools to tackle the haze crisis
Politics

House presses on with asset forfeiture bill during recess
Politics

Government weighs changing corruption law to boost investment climate
Academia

Link and match: MSCI, the deep state and weapons procurement
Opinion

Analysis: Smartphone plan coordination, planning under scrutiny
Economy

Downgrading Indonesia: The price of getting by
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia, Singapore to work together on regional haze
Editorial

Revamping Jakarta, authentically

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Revamping Jakarta, authentically

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.