The next step of Indonesia's digital infrastructure journey

A customer scans a QRIS code to pay for a bowl of bakso (meatball soup) on Oct. 17, 2024, in Tangerang, Banten. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

How does Indonesia sustain digital economy growth into lasting competitiveness on the global stage?

I ndonesia stands at a defining moment in its digital journey. With a digital economy already past US$100 billion and projected to keep growing as e-commerce, fintech and digital services expand across the archipelago, the country has firmly established itself as Southeast Asia's largest and most dynamic digital market.

Now the big question: how does Indonesia sustain this growth into lasting competitiveness on the global stage?

A recent GSMA Intelligence survey of more than 580 companies across ASEAN shows firms in Indonesia expect to channel an average 10 percent of their revenues into digital transformation between 2025 and 2030, above both the ASEAN (10.4 percent) and global (9.8 percent) averages.

For much of the past two decades, the conversation around digital infrastructure centered primarily on connectivity: networks that were built to move data. But as cloud computing, artificial intelligence and data-driven operations become central to how businesses and government services function, a new requirement has emerged: a combined network and computing layer that processes data simultaneously - close to where it is generated, with minimal delay and maximum reliability.

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The urgency of this shift is already visible across Indonesia's fastest-growing sectors. For example, in fintech, Bank Indonesia (BI) reported a 36.88 percent year-on-year (yoy) growth in digital payment transactions in Q2 2026, reflecting the rapid expansion of digital financial services.