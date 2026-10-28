The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights
Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership
Power for the people
Indonesia, Singapore at odds as gas export cut raises energy concerns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights
Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership
Power for the people
Indonesia, Singapore at odds as gas export cut raises energy concerns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The Thucydides Trap obscures the choices of power

Commentators should drop the Thucydides Trap because it is both banal and dangerous.

Michael G. Vann (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Sacramento, United States
Wed, October 28, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
United States President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping stand together as they tour the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, China, May 14, 2026. United States President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping stand together as they tour the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, China, May 14, 2026. (Reuters/Evan Vucci)

W

henever Washington and Beijing edge toward confrontation, pundits reach for Thucydides. They invoke the “Thucydides Trap”, popularized by Harvard political scientist Graham Allison’s 2015 essay in The Atlantic. According to this rather simple idea wrapped in a fancy-sounding Greek name, war becomes likely when a rising power challenges an established one. 

The Thucydides Trap is now a cliché in United States-China rivalry discourse. However, the model is not useful for understanding the exercise of American power in the second Donald Trump administration. To paraphrase Obi-Wan Kenobi, this is not the Thucydides you are looking for.

Commentators should drop the Thucydides Trap because it is both banal and dangerous. First, it is a painfully obvious concept and does not require a reference to Thucydides’ The History of the Peloponnesian War, an oft-cited but rarely read fifth-century text. 

The book is an account of a prolonged conflict (431- 404 BC) between the Peloponnesian League, led by hyper-militaristic Sparta, and the Delian League, led by Athens, an alleged democracy. The account, which runs some 600-plus pages, does not cover the full war, ending mid-sentence in 411 BC. Its daunting size, intense detail and Byzantine complexity mean that few have mastered, let alone made it through a significant portion of, the text. 

However, deploying a reference to Thucydides in contemporary discourse is likely to impress an audience, especially if they have not read it. More concerning is that the concept of the Thucydides Trap turns war into a geopolitical accident. In this model, war is the regrettable outcome of shifting power structures rather than a specific course of action chosen by individual leaders who made decisions that sacrifice lives and damage social structures. It eschews human agency from history, thus allowing actors to avoid accountability.

For understanding Trump’s foreign policy, there is a specific episode in The History of the Peloponnesian War that is more revealing. We should look to the Melian Dialogue.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

In 416 BC, Athens (a democratic city-state which was running much of Greece in an imperial fashion) demanded that the small island of Melos submit to Athenian wishes and join its alliance against Sparta. Rejecting Athens’ “with-us-or-against-us” logic, the Melians wanted to remain neutral. The Athenian superpower refused to accept a smaller state's sovereignty. 

Popular

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights
Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership

Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership

Related Article

US to grant Flavio Bolsonaro visa as he flees Brazil after election loss

Mbappe dropped by Chinese brands for Mao Zedong joke

ASEAN should press its Plus Three partners on denuclearization

Breathing new life into organized labor

Strategic constraints still cloud Prabowo’s global ambitions

Popular

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights
Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership

Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership

More in Opinion

 View more
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is projected onto large screens on Sept. 22, 2026, as he addresses the 81st UN General Assembly at the international organization’s headquarters in New York, the United States.
Academia

The UN must reform before it loses international trust
University students protest against the government's handling of haze and wildfires on Friday outside the Central Kalimantan Governor's office in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan.
Academia

Building resilient generation beyond law enforcement
A customer scans a QRIS code to pay for a bowl of bakso (meatball soup) on Oct. 17, 2024, in Tangerang, Banten.
Academia

The next step of Indonesia's digital infrastructure journey

Highlight
Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir (right) shakes hands with Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan after a press briefing at the Foreign Ministry's office in Central Jakarta on Oct. 27, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia, Singapore to work together on regional haze
Musicians perform during the 10th Colours of Culture Festival 2026 in Jakarta’s Kota Tua district on Friday, Oct. 16. The annual cultural festival celebrates Indonesia’s diversity through art, traditional textiles, music and culinary offerings under the theme “Tanda Mata Indonesia” (A Gift from Indonesia). The festival runs through Oct. 18.
Editorial

Revamping Jakarta, authentically
Motorcyclists queue to refuel at a gas station in Denpasar amid a fuel supply shortage on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on Oct. 14, 2026.
Economy

Higher fuel imports a headache for state budget

The Latest

 View more
Companies

US firms break ground on $500m Batam semiconductor project
Academia

The UN must reform before it loses international trust
Archipelago

Police step up crackdown on subsidized fuel abuse in Sumatra amid shortage reports
Academia

Building resilient generation beyond law enforcement
Middle East and Africa

Netanyahu, Eisenkot stake rival claims to lead Israel after deadlocked vote
Americas

US to grant Flavio Bolsonaro visa as he flees Brazil after election loss
Society

Forest loss, wildfires put orangutans at high extinction risk
Academia

The next step of Indonesia's digital infrastructure journey
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The Thucydides Trap obscures the choices of power

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.