Mangroves are more than trees, they are water infrastructure

People clear plastic on April 15, 2026, at a mangrove area as part of a cleaning campaign in Serangan village, Denpasar, Bali. (AFP/Sonny Tumbelaka)

After many decades of loss, mangroves and coastal wetlands are showing signs of incredible recovery.

What if some of our most effective water infrastructure is already growing quietly along our coastlines?

After many decades of loss, mangroves and coastal wetlands are showing signs of incredible recovery. The State of the World's Mangroves report, drawing on four decades of mapping from 1985 to 2025, identifies a turning point, global mangrove cover is increasing overall, with 65 percent of new gains sprouting in places where mangroves have not previously grown.

Ecosystems such as mangroves, seagrasses and salt marshes play an essential role in providing nutrients as well as breeding grounds for a wide range of species, from birds to phytoplankton to shellfish. Growing where land and sea meet, they also protect coastlines from storms, erosion and flooding, as well as improving water quality, storing carbon and creating habitats for fish and other wildlife. Research has shown that these coastal wetlands reduce the impact of floods for almost half a million people and avoid approximately US$2 billion in damage every year.

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Beyond the vital role they play in everything from biodiversity conservation to coastline protection, mangroves are emblematic of the symbiotic relationship between water and land. When one element is adversely impacted, the other falls out of balance. While amazing progress has been made in accelerating mangrove conservation, we still have much to accomplish. Mangrove losses continue even as new forests are developing, while rising sea levels and polluted waters are adversely impacting growth.