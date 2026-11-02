The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights
Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership
Power for the people
Indonesia, Singapore at odds as gas export cut raises energy concerns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights
Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership
Power for the people
Indonesia, Singapore at odds as gas export cut raises energy concerns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Budget pressure building

A bloated budget where expenditure growth outpaces revenue growth is typically the hallmark of a crisis. Yet, the official narrative remains sanguine.

Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, November 2, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Motorcyclists queue to refuel on Sept. 10 at a gas station in Makassar, South Sulawesi. Motorcyclists queue to refuel on Sept. 10 at a gas station in Makassar, South Sulawesi. (Antara/Arnas Padda)

There’s no escaping the fact that fiscal pressure is building as Indonesia heads toward the end of a difficult year.

Despite exceptionally strong growth in revenue, which was up more than 24 percent year-on-year (yoy) nine months into 2026, higher-than-planned expenditure on subsidies makes the budget plan look overly optimistic.

The structural asymmetry is becoming impossible to ignore: A bloated budget where expenditure growth outpaces revenue growth is typically the hallmark of a crisis. Yet the official narrative remains sanguine.

Dari mana?

From The Weekender

Dari mana?

Read on The Weekender

The Finance Ministry has been putting on a brave face while the Middle East conflict has been driving global oil prices back up recently, almost to the highs seen earlier this year after the United States and Israel launched their attack on Iran.

Brent crude was trading at US$113 on Friday, and the average so far this year sits above $90, compared to the assumption of $70 penciled into the state budget plan.

The price gap creates a massive headache for the government, which has promised not to increase pump prices of subsidized gasoline and diesel, while demand has also increased fast as many consumers have moved from costlier fuels to subsidized alternatives.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Concerned about the rate of economic growth, which is strong but not strong enough to keep us on the government’s unrealistic path toward 8 percent, Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto announced last month that the traditional year-end travel incentives would be doled out again over the next three months.

Popular

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights
Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership

Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership

Related Article

Indonesia badly needs inclusive institutions, not rhetoric

Flawed candidacy, untouchable office

BI can hold rates, but Indonesia cannot escape expensive money

Rp 3 million ‘not enough’ to make bikers go electric

Monetary policy credibility: Is independence a necessary condition?

Popular

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights
Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership

Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership

More in Opinion

 View more
Police officers and health workers respond on Jan. 29, 2026, to suspected mass food poisoning cases linked to the free nutritious meal program at SMA 2 Kudus senior high school in the capital of Kudus regency, Central Java.
Academia

Empty jargon cannot fill families' wallets
Rows of containers are stacked on July 24, 2025, in an industrial area at the Batang Industropolis, a special economic zone in Batang regency, Central Java.
Academia

Why investors should not walk away from Indonesia now
A teller places a bundle of rupiah banknotes into a currency counter machine on June 4, 2026, at a money changer in Jakarta.
Academia

Can BI support growth without sacrificing the rupiah?

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto shakes hands with Kadin member and Lippo Group Chairman James Riady at the President’s Hambalang residence in Bogor, West Java, on Oct. 31, 2026.
Economy

Prabowo wants businesses to do more for the nation
Motorcyclists queue to refuel at a gas station in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026.
Editorial

Budget pressure building
Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka looks on before President Prabowo Subianto's speech on the macroeconomic framework to lawmakers at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Jakarta on May 20, 2026.
Politics

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Empty jargon cannot fill families' wallets
Europe

Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed
Academia

Why investors should not walk away from Indonesia now
Companies

Tesla, Samsung oppose new US tariffs on Vietnam as probe deadline nears
Academia

Can BI support growth without sacrificing the rupiah?
Academia

Timor-Leste, Indonesia and the meaning of ASEAN membership
Archipelago

Two more companies named suspects in wildfire probes
Politics

Student protests gain momentum amid little response from govt
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Budget pressure building

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.