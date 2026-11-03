The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down
Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed
Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home
Student protests gain momentum amid little response from govt
Two years in, Prabowo exhausts Indonesia's state capacity

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down
Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed
Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home
Student protests gain momentum amid little response from govt
Two years in, Prabowo exhausts Indonesia's state capacity

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

A century of Indonesia’s national imagination

A century after the First Youth Congress imagined Indonesia into existence, a new generation must break constitutional taboos to ensure that our union is sustained by genuine justice rather than centralized decree.

Gde Siriana Yusuf (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, November 3, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Three disabled members of the flag-hoisting squad salute on Aug. 17, 2025, during the 80th Independence Day celebrations in Gorontalo, capital of its namesake province on the Minahasa Peninsula in northern Sulawesi. Three disabled members of the flag-hoisting squad salute on Aug. 17, 2025, during the 80th Independence Day celebrations in Gorontalo, capital of its namesake province on the Minahasa Peninsula in northern Sulawesi. (Antara/Adiwinata Solihin)

A

century ago from April 30 to May 2, young people representing disparate regional organizations gathered in Batavia (now Jakarta) for the First Youth Congress. Indonesia was not yet an independent state. The conception of a unified nation had to be forged against entrenched local identities and Dutch colonial hegemony. Yet these delegates envisioned a cohesive political community transcending ethnicity, language and ancestral origin.

Two years later at the Second Youth Congress on Oct. 27-28, 1928, that burgeoning vision crystallized into the Sumpah Pemuda (Youth Pledge): one motherland, one nation and one language. This pledge was far more than an identity manifesto; it established a political pact to build a collective destiny. Indonesia existed as an imagined nation well before achieving sovereign statehood.

A century later, the essential question is no longer simply whether those early anticolonial aspirations were realized. Rather, it is whether the contemporary Indonesian state provides its citizens with sufficient, enduring reasons to believe in that shared covenant.

In his seminal formulation of imagined communities, Benedict Anderson observes that a nation is conceived by individuals who will never meet most of their compatriots yet maintain an unshakeable conviction of collective belonging.

“Imagined” does not denote fictitious. National imagination enables millions of different citizens to perceive a shared fate. Yet an imagined community cannot endure on heritage, civic rituals and patriotic rhetoric alone.

Belonging must deliver material dignity, equal opportunity and tangible hope. When legal justice appears uneven, economic progress remains heavily centralized and local natural resources enrich distant elites without benefiting native populations, national solidarity encounters an existential challenge transcending identity politics.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Here, the fundamental political contract between citizens and the state becomes paramount. This compact represents more than a static, constitutional text. It embodies the legitimate expectation that authority will safeguard individual liberty, ensure impartial justice, guarantee fundamental human rights and govern public wealth for the common good. When systemic practice routinely betrays these expectations, it erodes not merely faith in incumbent administrations but also foundational belief in the integrity of the republic.

Popular

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down
Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed

Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed
Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home

Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home

Related Article

Breathing new life into organized labor

No voice of authority

The Land Bank paradox: For profit or justice?

Mitigating the impacts of a shift from a market economy to state capitalism

The theater of democracy: Indonesia's unresolved Reformasi

Popular

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down
Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed

Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed
Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home

Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home

More in Opinion

 View more
Motorist drive past a building in Tehran with a massive billboard about the Strait of Hormuz on Sept. 16, 2026.
Academia

Attacking Iran amid Turkish, Saudi opposition is a strategic mistake
Officers collect cloacal swabs and blood samples as part of avian influenza detection efforts in Probolinggo regency, East Java, on Sept. 22, 2025.
Academia

Protecting Asia-Pacific farms past borders
Three disabled members of the flag-hoisting squad salute on Aug. 17, 2025, during the 80th Independence Day celebrations in Gorontalo, capital of its namesake province on the Minahasa Peninsula in northern Sulawesi.
Academia

A century of Indonesia’s national imagination

Highlight
Indonesian soldiers, tasked with fighting forest and land fires, celebrate as it rains in Banjar Baru, South Kalimantan, on October 28, 2026, following months of forest and land fires.
Society

Papua blazes defy rainfall relief
President Prabowo Subianto stands at a voting booth for the 2024 regional elections at a polling station in Bojong Koneng village, Bogor regency, West Java, on Nov. 27, 2024. Indonesia is holding simultaneous elections in 37 provinces and more than 500 cities and regencies across the country to elect new regional heads.
Editorial

Election (law) matters
A boy walks on the dry rice field in Takalar regency, South Sulawesi on Oct. 13, 2026. The local authorities recorded 75,000 hectares of rice fields across the province were affected by droughts caused by El Niño-induced prolonged dry season.
Economy

El Niño keeps food prices hot despite easing inflation

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Australia starts repatriation of 13 detained Indonesian fishermen
Academia

Attacking Iran amid Turkish, Saudi opposition is a strategic mistake
Americas

Americans vote in midterms set to upend Trump presidency
Academia

Protecting Asia-Pacific farms past borders
Markets

Asian stocks retreat ahead of US midterms, oil steadies
Archipelago

North Sumatra teacher arrested over alleged sexual abuse of eight students
Archipelago

473 Indonesians deported from Malaysia in October
Archipelago

Village head in Riau nabbed in forest sale for oil palm plantation
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

A century of Indonesia’s national imagination

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.