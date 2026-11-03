Attacking Iran amid Turkish, Saudi opposition is a strategic mistake

Motorist drive past a building in Tehran with a massive billboard about the Strait of Hormuz on Sept. 16, 2026. (Reuters/West Asia News Agency/Majid Asgaripour)

Attacking Iran against the explicit warnings of Turkey and Saudi Arabia risks a catastrophic regional war where military superiority delivers neither stability nor a viable political endgame.

T he ongoing military confrontation involving the United States, Israel and Iran has exposed a fundamental contradiction in the strategic architecture of West Asia: Military superiority does not automatically translate into political legitimacy, regional acceptance or lasting stability. This contradiction becomes especially pronounced when two of the region’s most consequential powers, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, explicitly oppose further escalation.

Turkey is a pivotal NATO member with one of the alliance’s largest standing militaries, occupying an indispensable position bridging Europe, the Black Sea, the Caucasus and West Asia. Saudi Arabia remains central to Gulf security, global energy markets and the diplomatic architecture of the Islamic world. Neither state can be sidelined as strategically negligible.

Their resistance to further strikes raises a fundamental question: Can continued military operations against Iran produce an acceptable political settlement, or will they merely entrench a catastrophic conflict whose fallout extends far beyond the region?

In this context, the diplomatic gathering in Istanbul on Oct. 23 carries undeniable weight. Convening European and Middle Eastern foreign ministers, the meeting reflected mounting international alarm that renewed strikes on Iran would widen the confrontation rather than resolve it.

What makes this development particularly notable is the convergence of states that do not share identical strategic interests. Historically, Ankara and Riyadh have approached Tehran through divergent geopolitical lenses: Turkey has sought to balance competition with pragmatic economic engagement, whereas Saudi Arabia has viewed Iranian power projection through the critical lens of Gulf security and regime survival.

Yet both powers grasp the severe perils of allowing West Asia to descend into an open, systemic war. Their opposition to escalation is not an endorsement of Iranian conduct; rather, it reflects a clear distinction between military deterrence and strategic recklessness.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Furthermore, the Mecca defense understanding involving Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan introduces an additional layer to this evolving security landscape, underscoring regional ambitions to consolidate strategic autonomy amid growing doubts over the predictability and collateral consequences of external military intervention.