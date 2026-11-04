Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing (second left) and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (left) inspect a guard of honor on Aug. 6, 2026, during a ceremony at Government House in Bangkok to welcome the former junta chief. (AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha)

Myanmar's head of mission in Jakarta responds to an opinion article by James H. Shwe on the FATF and Indonesia's role as a task force member, particularly with regard to transnational scam compounds.

I am writing on behalf of the Embassy of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar in Jakarta regarding the article titled "Jakarta should not lower the bar for Myanmar", published on Oct. 26, 2026, by this newspaper.

We write to exercise our right of reply to the above opinion article. We respect the value of open debate on Myanmar, and we offer the following points so that readers have a fuller picture.

First, Myanmar takes the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) process seriously. The article itself acknowledges that the FATF has credited Myanmar with progress. After its June 2026 plenary, the FATF noted greater use of financial intelligence in law enforcement investigations, transnational money laundering investigations conducted with international cooperation and increased freezing, seizing and confiscation of criminal proceeds. Institutional and financial reforms naturally require time, capacity building and continuous effort to implement fully. Myanmar recognizes that further work remains, particularly on investigating and prosecuting money laundering in line with its risk profile, and it will continue efforts step-by-step.

Second, active engagement within ASEAN financial frameworks. In addition to its work with global bodies, Myanmar remains actively committed to regional mechanisms. Myanmar has been proactively contributing to ASEAN financial cooperation, Myanmar and frameworks, including joint regional initiatives aimed at countering money laundering, terrorism financing and transnational financial crimes to safeguard regional financial stability and fiscal resilience.

Third, action against online scam compounds. The article cites figures from Myanmar's Ministry of Information: 14,730 foreign nationals detained and 13,553 deported from Myawaddy between January 2025 and June 2026, with 662 facing prosecution. Myanmar's authorities exercise zero tolerance against online scam compounds, human trafficking or illegal gambling. Myanmar has cooperated with neighboring countries including partners in ASEAN. As a result, this process has also allowed many trafficked persons, including Indonesians, to be repatriated home in a peaceful and dignified manner.

Fourth, protecting ordinary people and humanitarian channels. The article calls for measures that do not disrupt remittances, humanitarian aid and legitimate charities. Myanmar shares such concerns. The FATF itself has stressed earthquake relief and civil society activity must not be unduly hindered. The Myanma Foreign Trade Bank and the Myanma Investment and Commercial Bank, named in the article, perform important functions for the public economy and for humanitarian transactions. Any restrictive measure against them would be felt first by ordinary households and businesses. Myanmar takes effective measures in combating money laundering and scam in its fullest extent.

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Fifth, the roles of Indonesia and ASEAN. Indonesia's position in the FATF is a decision for Indonesia, taken on technical grounds. We believe it is best made on the basis of the FATF's own assessments rather than through public campaigns tied to bilateral diplomacy. Respect for sovereignty and noninterference remains a foundation of international law that governs peaceful coexistence between and among nations, alongside our shared commitment to combating transnational organized crime.