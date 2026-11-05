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Indonesia holds its red lines at faltering WTO, deputy representative says

Nur Rakhman Setyoko, deputy permanent representative to the World Trade Organization, spoke to The Jakarta Post about Indonesia’s trade interests, WTO reform and the importance of preserving multilateralism in the current economic reality.

Ruth Dea Juwita (The Jakarta Post)
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Thu, November 5, 2026

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Nur Rakhman Setyoko, deputy permanent representative of Indonesia to the World Trade Organization Nur Rakhman Setyoko, deputy permanent representative of Indonesia to the World Trade Organization (Courtesy of/World Trade Organization)

T

he World Trade Organization is facing its deepest crisis since its establishment in 1995 as rising protectionism, industrial subsidies and geopolitical rivalries erode the foundations of the rules-based international trading system. With its dispute settlement mechanism crippled and reform efforts stalled, the trade watchdog faces mounting questions over its relevance in a changing global economy.

Nur Rakhman Setyoko, Indonesia’s deputy permanent representative to the WTO, spoke to The Jakarta Post’s Ruth Dea Juwita in Geneva, Switzerland, about Indonesia’s trade interests, the push for WTO reform and the importance of preserving multilateralism.

Question: How does Indonesia advance its interests at the WTO?

Answer: We carry a few principles that are now also aligned with the central government's agenda: Golden Indonesia 2045, competitiveness and efficiency, as well as downstreaming. Downstreaming is the most significant one we have taken on recently, and we must use our rights and obligations at the WTO to defend it.

How do you defend downstream processing at the WTO?

Not only through trade agreements, but it can also be through WTO negotiations. We protect domestic policies that support downstreaming and make the economy more efficient. We always endorse technology transfer and industrial policy. We also scrutinize subsidy and liberalization rules to see what supports downstreaming and competitiveness.

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