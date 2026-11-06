The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down
Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed
Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home
Student protests gain momentum amid little response from govt
Two years in, Prabowo exhausts Indonesia's state capacity

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down
Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed
Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home
Student protests gain momentum amid little response from govt
Two years in, Prabowo exhausts Indonesia's state capacity

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Policing state surveillance

When rogue police operators can secretly tap the President’s phone and wipe the logs, state surveillance isn't protecting democracy—it's quietly dismantling it.

Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, November 6, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
National Police Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) chief Comr. Gen. Asep Safrudin (center), National Police Inspector General Comr. Gen. Asep Edi (right) and National Police Public Information Division head Insp. Gen. Johnny Eddizon Isir (left) address a news conference at the National Police headquarters in Jakarta on Nov. 3, 2026, following the designation of three suspects in an alleged illegal wiretapping case. Bareskrim has named three police officers, identified only by their initials LSP, ASN and EH, as suspects in an alleged case involving illegal wiretapping, the deletion of electronic data and unauthorized access. National Police Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) chief Comr. Gen. Asep Safrudin (center), National Police Inspector General Comr. Gen. Asep Edi (right) and National Police Public Information Division head Insp. Gen. Johnny Eddizon Isir (left) address a news conference at the National Police headquarters in Jakarta on Nov. 3, 2026, following the designation of three suspects in an alleged illegal wiretapping case. Bareskrim has named three police officers, identified only by their initials LSP, ASN and EH, as suspects in an alleged case involving illegal wiretapping, the deletion of electronic data and unauthorized access. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto and the public would do well to recall the late former president Abdurrahman “Gus Dur” Wahid’s timeless quip. He once joked that Indonesia had only three honest cops: former police chief Hoegeng Iman Santoso, the Police Statue and speed bumps, known locally as polisi tidur, or “sleeping police”.

On Tuesday, the National Police announced the arrest of three generals, including its former chief, Listyo Sigit Prabowo, on charges of illegally bugging the phones of the President, cabinet ministers, tycoons, activists and journalists. On Wednesday, State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi noted the offenses could amount to treason, even though Coordinating Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra had earlier told reporters that investigators had found no signs of sedition.

The high-profile case came to the fore just a month after the President dismissed Listyo as the police chief but reassigned him as presidential chief of staff.

My mother’s magic jar of happiness

From The Weekender

My mother’s magic jar of happiness

Read on The Weekender

Regardless of the motives behind the eavesdropping, the scandal raises a valid question: If someone inside the police force can secretly tap the President of Indonesia’s personal phone and get away with it for months, what chance does anyone else, especially ordinary folk like us, stand?

The case hitting the National Police sounds like the plot of a political thriller, but the implications for everyday Indonesian democracy are dead serious. Between 2025 and 2026, rogue operators slipped target after target, from state officials and politicians to investigative reporters and NGO activists, straight into the Lawful Interception Management System (LIMS). No warrants. No case files. Not even a routine supervisor sign-off. When things got too hot in October 2026, they simply wiped the recordings and deleted the server logs.

Leveling charges under the new Criminal Code might look decisive on paper, but it treats a structural crisis like an isolated bad-apple incident. An independent investigation is more just and fairer to find out whether the practice has been in place for many years, especially as the police admitted to buying the military-grade spyware Pegasus in 2018.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The blunt reality is that the state has quietly spent years building a formidable surveillance apparatus with almost zero democratic friction. According to watchdog research by ELSAM and Seknas FITRA, just four state bodies, the National Police, the Defense Ministry, the Attorney General’s Office and the National Cyber and Crypto Agency (BSSN), poured an eye-watering Rp 36.1 trillion (US$2 billion) into commercial surveillance tech between 2018 and 2024.  

Popular

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down
Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed

Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed
Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home

Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home

Related Article

Why Ukraine’s food exports matter to Indonesia

Strengthening EU-Indonesia dialogue, advancing human rights

Militarization undermines human rights in Prabowo’s second year in office: Amnesty

AI regulation is becoming a question of national security

Speculation swirls over possible TNI chief change

Popular

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down
Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed

Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed
Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home

Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home

More in Opinion

 View more
United States President Donald Trump waves as he departs after delivering remarks at the construction site of the East Wing ballroom at the White House in Washington, DC, on Nov. 4, 2026.
Academia

Trump’s midterm defeat could unsettle the world
President Prabowo Subianto (right) attaches rank insignia on Oct. 1, 2026, to the uniform of newly appointed National Police chief Suyudi Ario Seto (left) during his inauguration at the State Palace in Central Jakarta.
Academia

Indonesia’s dilemma: Giving police too much power
President Prabowo Subianto (right) confers an honorary distinction on Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo at the Presidential Palace complex, Jakarta, on Oct. 1, 2026.
Academia

The untouchables: The case for breaking up the National Police

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (center) talks with Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (right) and former President Joko Widodo before the ceremony commemorating the 81st anniversary of Indonesia’s independence at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. The theme of Indonesia’s 81st Independence Day is “Sovereign, Just and Prosperous Indonesia.”
Archipelago

Wiretap scandal threatens Prabowo-Jokowi alliance
National Police Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) chief Comr. Gen. Asep Safrudin (center), National Police Inspector General Comr. Gen. Asep Edi (right) and National Police Public Information Division head Insp. Gen. Johnny Eddizon Isir (left) address a news conference at the National Police headquarters in Jakarta on Nov. 3, 2026, following the designation of three suspects in an alleged illegal wiretapping case. Bareskrim has named three police officers, identified by their initials LSP, ASN and EH, as suspects in an alleged case involving illegal wiretapping, the deletion of electronic data and unauthorized access.
Editorial

Policing state surveillance
Dense slum area of the Kemang district in South Jakarta located a few kilometers outside the high rise buildings of the Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD) caputred on Oct. 24, 2026.
Economy

RI posts strong GDP growth on better trade balance

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Trump’s midterm defeat could unsettle the world
Art & Culture

Asia-Pacific women artists challenge generational boundaries
Academia

Indonesia’s dilemma: Giving police too much power
Politics

Wiretapping scandal exposes gaps in surveillance safeguards

Markets

Asia stocks crumble after AI rout rocks US markets
Archipelago

Govt promises full investigation into Aceh shooting
Academia

The untouchables: The case for breaking up the National Police
Opinion

Analysis: When burning forests become a cost of doing business
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Policing state surveillance

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.