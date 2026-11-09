The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Ten years lost in two
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
RI posts strong GDP growth on better trade balance
Jakarta's flood problem runs deeper than rivers

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Ten years lost in two
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
RI posts strong GDP growth on better trade balance
Jakarta's flood problem runs deeper than rivers

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Beyond elite conflicts: How state surveillance swept up lives

A massive wiretapping scandal targeting over 6,000 people, ranging from politicians to activists, reveals that Indonesia’s surveillance apparatus isn't just guarding the state. It's systematically dismantling democracy from the shadows.

Usman Hamid (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, November 9, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A police officer listens to phone conversations in this undated illustration of a police wiretapping cartoon. A police officer listens to phone conversations in this undated illustration of a police wiretapping cartoon. (JP/Hengky Wijaya)

P

ublic discourse has fixated on treason ever since the illegal wiretapping scandal allegedly involving former National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo and his inner circle came to light. The dominant narrative reduces this entire episode to a fight over the head of state, treating the President as the sole target that matters.

But official data from the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) paints a far darker reality. The surveillance network did not stop at the palace gates; it swept up over 6,000 phone numbers.

According to Bareskrim head Comr. Gen. Asep Safrudin, operators pumped thousands of phone numbers straight into the Lawful Interception Management System (LIMS) server. They bypassed judicial warrants, skipped procedural checks and trampled basic legal standards.

Police records sort the targets into five clear clusters. First came senior politicians and government executives, including at least 43 high-profile figures such as former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya. Second came the police’s own ranks, ensnaring intelligence chief Comr. Gen. Dedy Kusuma Bakti. Third were journalists, editors and media executives. Fourth were civil society leaders and human rights activists who regularly challenge official policy. Fifth were prominent entrepreneurs and business leaders.

This breadth proves the wiretapping operation was never just an elite political conspiracy against the head of state. It was a dragnet tracking everyday communication across politics, media, commerce and grassroots advocacy.

Without downplaying threats to a sitting president, the fallout runs far deeper. It strikes at civil liberties, political rights, press freedom and the basic right to privacy. Leaving such apparatus unchecked pulls Indonesia into covert policing designed to neutralize dissent, echoing the total surveillance George Orwell warned about decades ago.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

These risks were already laid bare in Amnesty International’s May 2024 report on spyware exports to Indonesia. That investigation exposed how state bodies like the National Police and the National Cyber and Crypto Agency (BSSN) quietly acquired commercial, military-grade spyware through opaque intermediaries.

Popular

Ten years lost in two

Ten years lost in two
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia

Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia

Related Article

Violent protests in Yogyakarta spark backlash against mass organizations

Trump says he approves of Flavio Bolsonaro coming to US

Strengthening EU-Indonesia dialogue, advancing human rights

Ending impunity, for good

Growing discontent spills into streets as Prabowo marks two years in office

Popular

Ten years lost in two

Ten years lost in two
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia

Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia

More in Opinion

 View more
Supporters of Democrat senatorial candidate James Talarico cheer during a midterm campaign event in Austin, Texas, the United States, on Nov. 2, 2026. Talarico faces Trump-backed state Attorney General Ken Paxton, whose controversies have helped turn a longtime Republican stronghold into a closely watched contest. Paxton retains a loyal conservative following and enormous outside financial support.
Academia

Bloodbath: Trump's Republicans may not recover until 2032
Two schoolchildren look over a densely populated informal settlement in the Kebon Melati neighborhood of Jakarta, on Aug. 7, 2026. Statistics Indonesia reported that the country's poverty rate stood at 8.07% in March 2026, with 22.93 million people living below the poverty line, down by 430,000 from September 2025.
Academia

Progress achieved, promise unfulfilled: Eradicating poverty in Asia-Pacific
A firefighter sprays water to extinguish a wildfire on Oct. 4, in Pulang Pisau regency, Central Kalimantan. Burnin peatland smolders underground and releases dense smoke.
Academia

Build the bridge for peatland restoration

Highlight
A general view of the cabinet meeting at the Presidential Palace complex in Central Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2026, when President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech at the gathering with more than 100 of his cabinet members to mark the second anniversary of his administration.
Politics

Wiretap scandal could trigger shake-up in ruling coalition
Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka looks on before President Prabowo Subianto's speech on the macroeconomic framework to lawmakers at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Jakarta on May 20, 2026.
Editorial

The path to a law-abiding nation
Danantara Indonesia CEO Rosan Roeslani delivers a speech during the launch of PT Danantara Sumberdaya Indonesia (DSI) at Wisma Danantara Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026. DSI will focus on three commodities—coal, crude palm oil (CPO) and ferroalloys—with combined exports worth nearly $70 billion.
Regulations

Indonesia’s export body to only vet paperwork, not handle deals

The Latest

 View more
Art & Culture

Unresolved chapter of Reformasi
Academia

Bloodbath: Trump's Republicans may not recover until 2032
Academia

Progress achieved, promise unfulfilled: Eradicating poverty in Asia-Pacific
Academia

Build the bridge for peatland restoration
Companies

Nvidia probes whether CEO Huang was target of foreign spying as he admits affair
Academia

When state capitalism fails to keep destructive entrepreneurs at bay
Archipelago

One dead as a second helicopter crashes during water bombing in Kalimantan
Archipelago

Batam Church highlights human trafficking as more Indonesians deported

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Beyond elite conflicts: How state surveillance swept up lives

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.