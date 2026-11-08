Indonesia lands $385m in AI, industrial investment deals in UK

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Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara emphasized the need to grow investment by 7 percent to help reach the country’s gross domestic product target.
he government has unveiled investment agreements worth a combined US$385 million in technology and downstream industries during a trip to London, as part of efforts to boost investment and achieve economic growth targets.
The delegation included Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara, Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Destry Damayanti, as well as Investment and Downstream Minister Rosan Roeslani, who attended the Indonesia Investment Forum 2026 in the United Kingdom on Thursday to promote investment opportunities in the country.
At the forum, Indonesia secured new partnership agreements in artificial intelligence (AI), industrial estate development and tin downstreaming, aimed at providing “new technology and increasing added value in the country”.
The agreements include a partnership between Central Java-based industrial estate operator PT Kawasan Industri Terpadu Batang (KITB) and European chip company Axelera AI to explore AI ecosystem development, with an investment value of $56 million.
PT Jakarta Industrial Estate Pulogadung also partnered with asset management and investment services firm BlackInk Co-operation Ltd in a $77 million investment agreement, which focused on the utilization of the industrial land.
Read also: US firms break ground on $500m Batam semiconductor project
Additionally, the government announced a Letter of Intent from private investment firm Titanium Capital for a project worth $252.1 million in the tin downstream industry.
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