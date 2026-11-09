The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Ten years lost in two
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
RI posts strong GDP growth on better trade balance
Indonesia lands $385m in AI, industrial investment deals in UK

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Ten years lost in two
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
RI posts strong GDP growth on better trade balance
Indonesia lands $385m in AI, industrial investment deals in UK

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The path to a law-abiding nation

Will Indonesia become a society governed by the rule of law or a country coopted by the interests of its ambitious leaders? It is high time for President Prabowo Subianto and lawmakers to decide. 

Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, November 9, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka looks on before President Prabowo Subianto's speech to lawmakers on May 20 at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Jakarta. Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka looks on before President Prabowo Subianto's speech to lawmakers on May 20 at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Jakarta. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

I

ndonesia stands at the crossroads of another dark chapter in the country's political history that may force President Prabowo Subianto to confront his predecessor and patron Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

The Supreme Court and the Constitutional Court—the country’s two highest courts—have declared the high school graduation certificate of Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka is missing, insinuating that the vice president acted unlawfully in running for the 2024 election.

The controversy has struck at the heart of public discontent surrounding his rise to office. Gibran, the eldest son of Jokowi, became Prabowo’s running mate after an earlier Constitutional Court ruling relaxed the vice presidential age requirement.

My mother’s magic jar of happiness

From The Weekender

My mother’s magic jar of happiness

Read on The Weekender

The recent court proceedings and rulings have shown that after the controversial court decision favoring Gibran, there were sweeping election regulation changes and allegedly illegal official documents issued by multiple institutions—from the General Elections Commission (KPU) to the education ministry—to accelerate his candidate registration process.

Legal experts have opined the sweeping regulation change and the illegal document issuance are indications of crimes and that Gibran has lost the legal standing to continue his position as vice president.  

The President and related institutions have been so far reluctant to respond to the court rulings for an obvious reason. Any decisions that they make would be considered political since Gibran is the symbol of Prabowo’s alliance with Jokowi, who had aided him, not only with his son, but also political clout and strategic aid to win the presidential election.   

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

This makes the recent wiretapping scandal, allegedly ordered by Jokowi loyalist and former national police chief and presidential chief of staff Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, difficult to dismiss as an isolated incident. 

Popular

Ten years lost in two

Ten years lost in two
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia

Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

Related Article

Wiretap scandal could trigger shake-up in ruling coalition

The path to a law-abiding nation

Wiretapping scandal: Who else lives in the house of glass?

Listyo’s dramatic fall shakes security establishment

Police chief says wiretapping probe a matter for law enforcement

Popular

Ten years lost in two

Ten years lost in two
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia

Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

More in Opinion

 View more
A police officer listens to phone conversations in this undated illustration of a police wiretapping cartoon.
Academia

Beyond elite conflicts: How state surveillance swept up lives
National Police Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) chief Comr. Gen. Asep Safrudin (center) addresses a news conference in Jakarta on Nov. 3, 2026. Bareskrim has named three generals, Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Ahrie Sonta Nasution and Eko Hadi Santoso, as suspects for unlawful wiretapping of President Prabowo Subianto.
Opinion

Analysis: We have not seen the full political fallout of the police scandal
Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka looks on before President Prabowo Subianto's speech to lawmakers on May 20 at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Jakarta.
Editorial

The path to a law-abiding nation

Highlight
A general view of the cabinet meeting at the Presidential Palace complex in Central Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2026, when President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech at the gathering with more than 100 of his cabinet members to mark the second anniversary of his administration.
Politics

Wiretap scandal could trigger shake-up in ruling coalition
Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka looks on before President Prabowo Subianto's speech on the macroeconomic framework to lawmakers at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Jakarta on May 20, 2026.
Editorial

The path to a law-abiding nation
Danantara Indonesia CEO Rosan Roeslani delivers a speech during the launch of PT Danantara Sumberdaya Indonesia (DSI) at Wisma Danantara Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026. DSI will focus on three commodities—coal, crude palm oil (CPO) and ferroalloys—with combined exports worth nearly $70 billion.
Regulations

Indonesia’s export body to only vet paperwork, not handle deals

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Beyond elite conflicts: How state surveillance swept up lives
Opinion

Analysis: We have not seen the full political fallout of the police scandal
Society

Wildfire haze sickens more children as respiratory cases hit 400,000
Economy

Trump’s midterm humbling offers little relief for Southeast Asian exporters
Politics

Wiretap scandal could trigger shake-up in ruling coalition
Editorial

The path to a law-abiding nation
Regulations

Indonesia’s export body to only vet paperwork, not handle deals
Economy

Indonesia lands $385m in AI, industrial investment deals in UK
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The path to a law-abiding nation

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.