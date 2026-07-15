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From tears to The Open, Fifa Laopakdee’s links golf journey comes full circle

As the first Thai person to win the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship last October, where he defeated Japan’s Taisei Nagasaki in a playoff, Fifa earned precious exemptions into the Masters in April and The Open, which starts Thursday.

Chuah Choo Chiang (The Jakarta Post)
Kuala Lumpur
Wed, July 15, 2026 Published on Jul. 14, 2026 Published on 2026-07-14T19:15:22+07:00

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Thailand's Fifa Laopakdee poses with the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship trophy and the flags representing his exemptions to the Masters and the 154th Open Championship on Oct. 26, 2025, after winning the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Thailand's Fifa Laopakdee poses with the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship trophy and the flags representing his exemptions to the Masters and the 154th Open Championship on Oct. 26, 2025, after winning the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. (Courtesy of Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship/-)

Fifa Laopakdee vividly remembers the first time he played links golf.

He cried.

Not because of a bad score or a wayward shot, but because the unforgiving Scottish weather proved too much for a young boy experiencing links golf for the first time.

“When I was like eight years old, I played links golf in Scotland once and it was pouring rain and gusting. I was crying. It was not the best memory for me,” Fifa said.

“At that time, I was so young and I didn't have fun. It was cold too and as a kid, you don't enjoy playing golf in those conditions.”

More than a decade later, the 21-year-old Thai man hopes to create new and sweeter memories when he competes at The Open at Royal Birkdale, famed as one of the truest links tests on The Open rotation.

As the first Thai person to win the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship last October, where he defeated Japan’s Taisei Nagasaki in a playoff, Fifa earned precious exemptions into the Masters in April and The Open which starts Thursday. He missed the cut at Augusta National following rounds of 80 and 75, but he walked away with the experience of a lifetime that he knows will make him a better golfer.

“It means a lot [to tee up at The Open],” said Fifa, who at No. 23 is presently the highest-ranked Asian amateur golfer in the world. “It has been my dream since I was young because this event has very rich history, rich culture and all the golf courses are like legendary.

“I think I'm more grown up now, more mature. I'm very excited to show what I can do. It’ll be like the Masters where you know it's going be a great experience and I can't wait for it.”

A tee time at the year’s fourth and final major is always coveted, and Fifa feels his game can withstand the challenges of links golf which demands patience, perseverance and creative shot-making.

Like most Thai golfers, he learned to shape golf shots during his junior days and believes he has the tools to navigate the winds and elements that are often associated with a links test.  

Fifa said his coach in Thailand, Tyrone Renggli, would call out different shots for him to hit. “I can't wait to hit shots like the stinger, hit it underneath the wind, or have to aim 50 yards right and let the wind glide the ball back to the green,” Fifa said.  

“I have to show my creativity and be very smart with course strategy. I'm up for it, whether it rains, wind, I'm all for it.  

“I feel like I have all the shots. That's how I won in Dubai where I shaped the ball both ways. We’d mess around back home and my coach would tell me like Fifa, let’s hit a 6-yard cut on this shot, or a low 7-yard draw on the next. I will pull it off and it built my confidence and made me get into my flow state where I can see the shot shapes.”

The ultra-talented Thai golfer dreams of emulating Justin Rose, who burst onto the world stage by finishing tied fourth as an amateur at The Open at Royal Birkdale in 1998. Coincidentally, Fifa learned a thing or two from the veteran Englishman during a practice round at the Masters.

“He talked about how he prepares himself. He has his personal chef to get all the nutrition for specific days, he has his therapist, physio, everything, to get his body ready, and ensure how he sleeps too,” Fifa said.

“At the range, every shot is specific for a moment, every shot hit in the practice round has meaning and it's like looking into all the small details. That's what amateur golfers kind of lack. It’s getting details and feedback as you strategize every shot on the range and in the practice round, and you transfer that when the pressure comes in a tournament round.

“I feel elite amateur golf and professional golf are not far from each other. The skill level is very close. But the way the pros prepare and strategize, mentally, physically, strategically, it is one or two steps better than us.”

Regardless of his results at The Open, Fifa knows his time at Royal Birkdale will contribute to his learning curve as he prepares to one day join the professional ranks.  

“If I play good, it's great. If I don't play good, I'm going to learn from it,” said Fifa, who will begin his final year at Arizona State University next month.

“So it's kind of a win-win situation. I'm going out there to have fun, learn from the pros and see what I can do on a links course. I want to show I can compete at the highest level. I'm not far away from it.”

— The writer led communications for the PGA and Asian Tours for 25 years and now runs a sports PR consultancy.

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