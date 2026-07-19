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France star Kylian Mbappe breaks World Cup career goals mark

Mbappe is the first player with 10 goals in a World Cup since West Germany's Gerd Muller in 1970.

Reuters
Miami, United States
Sun, July 19, 2026 Published on Jul. 19, 2026 Published on 2026-07-19T07:40:08+07:00

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England's midfielder #17 Morgan Rogers and England's forward #07 Bukayo Saka fight for the ball with France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe during the 2026 World Cup football tournament third-place match between France and England at the Miami Stadium in Miami on July 18, 2026. England's midfielder #17 Morgan Rogers and England's forward #07 Bukayo Saka fight for the ball with France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe during the 2026 World Cup football tournament third-place match between France and England at the Miami Stadium in Miami on July 18, 2026. (AFP/Chandan Khanna)

France didn't get the win but Kylian Mbappe got the record on Saturday. For now.

The French star became the all-time leading goal scorer in World Cup history with 22 after his second goal of his club's third-place match against England in Miami Gardens, Florida, US.

Despite Mbappe's efforts, France lost 6-4 as their attempted comeback from a 4-0 halftime deficit fell short.

Mbappe scored goals in the 48th and 66th minutes to move one ahead of Argentina great Lionel Messi.

"I'm just trying to help my team score every time," Mbappe said after the match. "It's for sure that when you score that many goals in the World Cup, it elevates you to certain levels but I would have liked to not be the top scorer in history and play tomorrow's [championship] match.

"So, I think it's good for legacy and when we stop [playing] to say that I was one of those players. But today, it's not the first thing crossing my mind."

Mbappe also has 10 goals in this World Cup, two ahead of Messi in the competition for the Golden Boot. Messi's squad meets Spain in Sunday's final in East Rutherford, New Jersey, meaning the Argentine star has a chance to surpass both marks Mbappe set.

Mbappe is the first player with 10 goals in a World Cup since West Germany's Gerd Muller in 1970.

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