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Infantino calls plan to sell World Cup stake a proposal, 'not an obligation'

FIFA announced plans this week to create a $20 billion subsidiary to run the World Cup and its other events, and said it will offer stakes of up to 20 percent in it to external investors.

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Thu, July 30, 2026 Published on Jul. 30, 2026 Published on 2026-07-30T15:31:28+07:00

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino (right) and United States President Donald Trump arrive for the final ceremony after the 2026 World Cup soccer tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, the United States on July 19, 2026. FIFA President Gianni Infantino (right) and United States President Donald Trump arrive for the final ceremony after the 2026 World Cup soccer tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, the United States on July 19, 2026. (AFP/Charly Triballeau)

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IFA President Gianni Infantino called the plan to sell stakes in the World Cup a proposal but 'not an obligation' after the idea provoked a furious response from some football authorities.

FIFA announced plans this week to create a $20 billion subsidiary to run the World Cup and its other events, and said it will offer stakes of up to 20 percent in it to external investors.

The proposal drew strong criticism from the sport's regional confederations, which said they were blindsided by the plan by world soccer's governing body to bring private investors into the sport.

But Infantino said strengthening the commercial side of the game is the natural next step in this evolution.

"It’s part of a democratic process – a consultation process – and, above all, it is an opportunity but not an obligation, and, as I said, it kicks off the consultation process," Infantino said in a video provided by FIFA on Wednesday.

FIFA is one of the world's wealthiest sporting organisations, generating billions of dollars in revenue, largely from broadcasting rights, sponsorship and other commercial deals linked to the World Cup.

Infantino insisted in his remarks that fans will remain the cornerstone of soccer and that FIFA will continue to govern football without any external interference. 

"FIFA obviously continues to govern football without any external interference," said Infantino. "And the flagship tournament it organises, like the FIFA World Cup or the FIFA Women's World Cup, will always remain."

On Wednesday, the vice-president of the German FA (DFB) on Wednesday slammed FIFA's controversial plans to sell stakes in its competitions, including the World Cup, as "an outright attack on football".

Hans-Joachim Watzke, the DFB vice-president who is also president of Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund and a vice-president of UEFA's executive committee, joined the chorus critical of the proposal.

"Many in European football see FIFA's plans as an outright attack on football. I share this view. A line has been crossed here," Watzke told Germany's Kicker.

"There is broad agreement on this among the member associations, as several conversations I've had with (UEFA boss) Aleksander Ceferin and other colleagues in recent days have shown me."

Football Australia on Thursday said they had asked for more details from FIFA on the proposal to sell a stake in the business operations of the World Cup so they can better understand the implications.

"Football Australia can confirm it has received correspondence from FIFA regarding its latest commercial proposal," said a statement.

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