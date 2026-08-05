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From Surabaya's alleys, Rizky Ridho carries the nation's hopes

As Garuda fights to keep its ASEAN Hyundai Cup campaign alive, its captain draws on the discipline that shaped him as a professional player, as well as on the positive leadership culture under coach Herdman.

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Wed, August 5, 2026 Published on Aug. 4, 2026 Published on 2026-08-04T15:10:48+07:00

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Rizky Ridho, Indonesia team captain and center fullback. Rizky Ridho, Indonesia team captain and center fullback. (Courtesy of Sportfive/-)

Long before Rizky Ridho became Indonesia captain, his world stretched no farther than the narrow streets of Surabaya.

He spent afternoons weaving through neighborhood alleyways with a ball at his feet, before accompanying his father to watch Persebaya Surabaya, the top-tier club of the East Java capital. Those weekends in the stands planted an ambition that has since carried him from regional soccer to the heart of the national team.

"I just played soccer in the streets, in the small alleys, and from there arose the desire to become a professional soccer player," recalled Rizky.

"My father often took me to watch Persebaya. The atmosphere was incredible, and I kept thinking, 'I want to become a professional soccer player like them.'"

His father, who worked in a traditional market, provided more than inspiration by imposing a simple rule: Be home by 9 p.m. every night.

It felt like an ordinary household curfew at the time. Years later, Rizky realized it had become one of the foundations of his career.

"My father taught me discipline with time. He wanted me to become a soccer player, and he showed me that rest is a very important part of recovery." he said.

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From Surabaya's alleys, Rizky Ridho carries the nation's hopes
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