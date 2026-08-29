Indonesia’s U-16 girls gain ground toward future development

Heartbreak: Raisya Novita Amalia (second right) is comforted by her teammates on Aug. 23, 2026, after the Indonesia under-16 girls’ national team lost 0-1 to Thailand during the Srikandi Merdeka Cup final at the Supersoccer Arena in Kudus, Central Java. (Antara/Nirza)

Indonesia’s U-16 girls mounted a strong campaign to place second in the Srikandi Merdeka Cup, notching up a solid record and gaining sharper international exposure, but the real test now lies in turning a promising run into sustained player development.

I ndonesia’s under-16 girls’ soccer team finished as runner-up of the Srikandi Merdeka Cup 2026 after a slim 0-1 defeat to Thailand in the final on Sunday, ending a campaign that offered a valuable test against one of Southeast Asia’s established soccer powers.

The tournament, held from Aug. 14 to 23 at the Supersoccer Arena in Kudus, Central Java, brought together U-16 girls’ teams from Jordan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Thailand, with Indonesia fielding two sides during the final stage of a broader youth development program.

Thailand claimed the title with Kawinthida Kikuntod’s 23rd-minute goal in Sunday’s final against the Garuda Pertiwi.

Though Indonesia pushed forward in search of an equalizer, it struggled to break through Thailand’s midfield. Nafeeza Ayasha Nori’s free kick in the second half marked the team’s clearest offensive, while goalkeeper Alleana Ayu Arumy was called into action to keep out three dangerous Thai attacks.

The Garuda Pertiwi mounted a strong campaign throughout the tournament, winning four out of five games and scoring 14 goals, including a 3-0 semifinal victory over Jordan on Friday. Its one concession cost it the championship, however.

Thailand, by comparison, entered the final after a 5-1 semifinal win over Malaysia to finish the tournament with 16 goals.

For Indonesia coach Timo Scheunemann, the value of the tournament went beyond the final score.