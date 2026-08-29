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Why Indonesia is betting on Infantino

The PSSI's support comes as FIFA's leadership faces growing dissent, but Indonesia sees value in staying close to the center of global soccer power.

Nur Janti (The Jakarta Post)
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Sat, August 29, 2026

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends a FIFA reception on July 17 at Trump Tower in New York City, the United States. FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends a FIFA reception on July 17 at Trump Tower in New York City, the United States. (Reuters/Evan Vucci)

Why is Indonesia backing Gianni Infantino when some of the most powerful figures in world soccer are turning against him?

The question has become increasingly relevant as FIFA's president faces growing opposition ahead of his bid for a fourth term, with senior officials questioning his leadership and handling of the organization's commercial affairs. Nominations close Nov. 18, with the election scheduled for March 18, 2027, in Rabat, Morocco.

Yet Indonesia is sticking with him.

On Aug. 4, the Soccer Association of Indonesia (PSSI) reaffirmed its “continued support” for Infantino, praising his leadership and FIFA's contribution to soccer development in the country.

For Indonesia, backing Infantino is about access, opportunity and a relationship that has delivered tangible gains for a country still building its place in global soccer.

“Supporting the incumbent is often about securing tangible benefits for developing federations, from infrastructure grants like the FIFA Forward program to hosting rights for international events,” soccer analyst Akmal Marhali said.

PSSI chairman Erick Thohir's longstanding relationship with Infantino is another part of the equation. The two have known each other since Erick's time as president of Italian club Inter Milan.

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