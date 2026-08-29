Why Indonesia is betting on Infantino

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
The PSSI's support comes as FIFA's leadership faces growing dissent, but Indonesia sees value in staying close to the center of global soccer power.
Why is Indonesia backing Gianni Infantino when some of the most powerful figures in world soccer are turning against him?
The question has become increasingly relevant as FIFA's president faces growing opposition ahead of his bid for a fourth term, with senior officials questioning his leadership and handling of the organization's commercial affairs. Nominations close Nov. 18, with the election scheduled for March 18, 2027, in Rabat, Morocco.
Yet Indonesia is sticking with him.
On Aug. 4, the Soccer Association of Indonesia (PSSI) reaffirmed its “continued support” for Infantino, praising his leadership and FIFA's contribution to soccer development in the country.
For Indonesia, backing Infantino is about access, opportunity and a relationship that has delivered tangible gains for a country still building its place in global soccer.
“Supporting the incumbent is often about securing tangible benefits for developing federations, from infrastructure grants like the FIFA Forward program to hosting rights for international events,” soccer analyst Akmal Marhali said.
PSSI chairman Erick Thohir's longstanding relationship with Infantino is another part of the equation. The two have known each other since Erick's time as president of Italian club Inter Milan.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.