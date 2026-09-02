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Bilal Hasan marks UFC debut with second-round KO

The US-born fighter representing Indonesia stopped Peru’s Nilson Rojas in the second round in Shanghai.

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Knockout debut: Indonesian flyweight Bilal “The IndoNinja” Hasan walks away as the referee begins the count on Aug. 29 2026, during his UFC Fight Night bout against Peru's Nilson Rojas at the Oriental Sports Center in Shanghai, China. Knockout debut: Indonesian flyweight Bilal “The IndoNinja” Hasan walks away as the referee begins the count on Aug. 29 2026, during his UFC Fight Night bout against Peru's Nilson Rojas at the Oriental Sports Center in Shanghai, China. (Instagram/@ufc/-)

B

ilal Hasan made a spectacular start to his UFC career on Saturday, knocking out Peru’s Nilson Rojas in the second round at UFC Fight Night in Shanghai.

“What’s up, China? I love Shanghai. Happy birthday, Michael Jackson,” Hasan said in Chinese as he opened his post-fight victory speech, as quoted by Kompas.com.

Representing Indonesia in the flyweight division, Hasan faced Rojas at the Oriental Sports Center in Pudong District, with both fighters entering the bout unbeaten.

“This was harder than I expected. I knew it would be difficult. He had never lost before, and we had the same record,” Hasan said.

Born in Hawaii and raised in Washington state by Indonesian parents, Hasan came out aggressively from the opening bell. He repeatedly attacked Rojas with kicks, one of which landed flush on the Peruvian’s face, leaving him bleeding from the nose.

Hasan then attempted to take the fight to the ground and secure a submission, but Rojas managed to escape.

Rojas briefly found an opening late in the first round, landing a shot that appeared to stagger Hasan.

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