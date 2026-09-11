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Indonesia, Hong Kong to host new 14-team FIFA ASEAN Cup

The 11 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and three guest sides -- Hong Kong, Pakistan and Bangladesh -- will play in two divisions from September 24.

Agencies
Jakarta
Fri, September 11, 2026

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Tight ties: Soccer Association of Indonesia (PSSI) chairman Erick Thohir (left) and FIFA president Gianni Infantino clasp hands in a photo Erick posted to his Instagram account on March 22, 2025, as part of a birthday message to Infantino. Tight ties: Soccer Association of Indonesia (PSSI) chairman Erick Thohir (left) and FIFA president Gianni Infantino clasp hands in a photo Erick posted to his Instagram account on March 22, 2025, as part of a birthday message to Infantino. (Instagram/@erickthohir/-)

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n inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup will take place later this month featuring 14 teams with matches played in Indonesia and Hong Kong, organisers said on Thursday.

The 11 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and three guest sides -- Hong Kong, Pakistan and Bangladesh -- will play in two divisions from September 24.

Eight teams will contest the top-tier Division 1 -- hosts Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

They will be split into two sections of four with the winners contesting the first FIFA ASEAN Cup final on October 5.

The second-tier Division 2 will be hosted by Hong Kong and also involve Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Timor-Leste, split into two three-team sections with the winners advancing to a final on October 3.

Hosts Indonesia will take on Singapore after Malaysia play guest side Bangladesh when tournament kicks off in Jakarta on September 25

Vietnam, who won the ASEAN Championship last month, will start their campaign against the Philippines in Bandung on September 26.

India and China were originally invited to participate, but they pulled out.

Media reports said India proposed sending an alternative squad to the tournament while their first team played Brazil in a high-profile friendly on October 3, the same day as the ASEAN Cup final, but FIFA did not agree.

"The FIFA ASEAN Cup was launched to provide national teams with meaningful competitive opportunities," said FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

"The tournament will strengthen football ties across Southeast Asia."

 

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