The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Not the Ministry of Magic
PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis
The benefit of the doubt has expired
Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity
Osama the gamer: A list of Bin Laden’s video games from his hard drive

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Not the Ministry of Magic
PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis
The benefit of the doubt has expired
Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity
Osama the gamer: A list of Bin Laden’s video games from his hard drive

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Asian Games open in Nagoya with glitzy ceremony after troubled buildup

Japan's reputation for precision and efficiency has been under scrutiny as the nation welcomes more than 11,000 athletes competing for 369 gold medals in a whopping 43-sport program.

Ian Ransom and Amlan Chakraborty (Reuters)
Nagoya, Japan
Sun, September 20, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
General view as kabuki dancers Nakamura Kankuro VI, Nakamura Kantaro III and Nakamura Chozaburo II perform during the opening ceremony of the the 20th Nagoya-Aichi Asian Games at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, on Sept. 19, 2026. General view as kabuki dancers Nakamura Kankuro VI, Nakamura Kantaro III and Nakamura Chozaburo II perform during the opening ceremony of the the 20th Nagoya-Aichi Asian Games at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, on Sept. 19, 2026. (Reuters/Issei Kato)

T

he 20th Asian Games opened in Nagoya, Japan on Saturday with a glittering ceremony of dance and fireworks following a buildup marred by operational gaffes and logistical problems.

Five years after the Tokyo Olympics played out at empty venues due to COVID-19 restrictions, Japan welcomed fans to the Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium for a curtain-raiser that was initially subdued before bursting into a festival of colour and sound.

Emperor Naruhito declared the Games open after watching the parade of 45 nations and regions at a dignitaries' table along with International Olympic Committee boss Kirsty Coventry.

Naruhito's visit with royal family members was accompanied by a heavy security operation. Organizers had said up to 10,000 police would be deployed for the ceremony.

"While the world is too often divided by conflict, they [the Asiad athletes] remind us that sport remains a powerful force for peace, understanding and friendship among nations," Olympic Council of Asia President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani said in a speech.

Japan's father-and-son duo of Shigenobu Murofushi and Koji Murofushi, both former Asian Games champions in hammer throw, jointly lit the cauldron after climbing a set of stairs at the end of the torch relay.

Organizers will hope the ceremony can draw a line under a rocky buildup laden with complaints from athletes and officials involving accommodation and transport.

Japan's reputation for precision and efficiency has been under scrutiny as the nation welcomes more than 11,000 athletes competing for 369 gold medals in a whopping 43-sport program.

Instead of building a dedicated Games village, organizers have housed the athletes and officials in a mix of hotel rooms, temporary wooden containers and a cruise ship docked in the bay as a cost-cutting measure.

Several national team delegations, including hosts Japan, have found the arrangements below par, complaining of mix-ups and double-bookings, while South Korea said the containers at Garden Pier were too cramped for their basketballers.

India's powerful cricket board took matters into their own hands, arranging for the men's star-studded cricket team to stay in a separate hotel due to a tight allocation of beds from organisers.

Athletes of Indonesia march and wave the Red and White Flags in the athletes' parade during the 20th Nagoya-Aichi Asian Games' opening ceremony at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, on Sept. 19, 2026.
Athletes of Indonesia march and wave the Red and White Flags in the athletes' parade during the 20th Nagoya-Aichi Asian Games' opening ceremony at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, on Sept. 19, 2026. (Reuters/Issei Kato)

Delegations have also lamented long waits for the athletes registering on arrival and have found buses turning up late or sending their athletes to the wrong venues.

The Olympic Council of Asia, which runs the quadrennial Games, acknowledged the problems on Saturday but played them down as teething difficulties.

Directed by Yukihiko Tsutsumi, the opening ceremony made a low-key start, with classical music and dance on a heart-shaped stage before the parade of nations which featured a delegation from reclusive North Korea.

The spectacle ramped up later though, with dancers in boiler suits marking Nagoya's manufacturing tradition and a fireworks display closing the night.

The ceremony's theme was "Harmonic Heart Beat", intended to communicate Asian solidarity at an event often riven by geopolitical tension and historic grudges.

However, hopes for a peaceful Games have already been undermined by several incidents.

Taiwan's delegation temporarily refused to participate in their welcoming ceremony on Friday after sports minister and former Olympic champion Lee Yang was blocked from attending it.

The South Korean men's hockey team were upset when North Korea's national anthem was played at the stadium before a match instead of their own.

While competitions for basketball, soccer and other sports have already started, the first gold medal will be won on Sunday, likely in the triathlon.

A high-class swimming competition kicks off in Tokyo on Sunday, with the program featuring China's 100 meters freestyle world-record holder Pan Zhanle and 13-year-old sensation Yu Zidi.

Apart from traditional Olympic sports, the Games will stage regional favourites kabaddi and sepak takraw along with quirky, modern events.

Esports will award medals again after making its debut at Hangzhou, while teqball, a mix of table tennis and soccer, and "virtual taekwondo" will make their first appearance at the Games.

Popular

Not the Ministry of Magic

Not the Ministry of Magic
PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis

PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis
The benefit of the doubt has expired

The benefit of the doubt has expired

Related Article

From fuel to batteries: Trading one dependence for another

Desak climbs to world No. 1 as Indonesia team faces funding uncertainty

Breaking barriers for women in soccer

Rehabilitation for Soebandrio: A reconciliation with history

Navy foils attempts to smuggle sports apparel, reptiles

Popular

Not the Ministry of Magic

Not the Ministry of Magic
PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis

PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis
The benefit of the doubt has expired

The benefit of the doubt has expired

More in Sports

 View more
Workers transport oil palm fruits onto trucks from PT Wanasawit Subur Lestari's plantation in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, Saturday (12/19/2015). The Indonesian Palm Oil Board (DMSI) estimates that crude palm oil (CPO) and crude palm kernel oil (CPKO) production this year will miss the initial projection of 30.1 million tons of CPO and 3.1 million this year. CPKO tons fell from the initial target of CPO 31.5 million tons and CPKO 3.3 million tons because it was caused by the El Nino phenomenon which caused a prolonged dry season.
Opinion

Analysis: Govt adopts mandatory B35 biodiesel program as CPO prices tumble
Workers load cars onto a truck at the Astra Daihatsu Motor (ADM) car factory in Karawang, West Java, on August 2019.
Business

Global chip crunch stunts Indonesia car sales recovery
A pedestrian uses his smartphone while walking on a sidewalk in Jakarta on February 28, 2019, past an advertisement for one of Indonesia's top three mobile operators, XL Axiata.
Business

XL profit falls in Q3 as tower sale income dries

Highlight
Students carry meal packages disbursed under the free nutritious meal program at SDN Jati Asih X state elementary school in Bekasi, West Java on Sept. 4, 2026.
Politics

Court decision tightens House oversight on free meals funding 
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (center) inspects the Jakarta Light Rail Transit (LRT) service at an under-construction station in Rawamangun, East Jakarta on July 14, 2026.
Editorial

Good governance 101
Piles of coal are seen on barges in Samarinda, East Kalimantan on Aug. 16, 2022.
Companies

Bayan sells stake to Prabowo ally after quota cut

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

UN peacekeeping chief in Lebanon says smooth transition is critical before pull-out
Economy

State revenue hits 65% in August, Suahasil vows budget credibility
Americas

White House turns away CNN, MS NOW, Politico reporters after Trump's ban
Europe

Denmark hails 'binding' Greenland deal with Trump
Middle East and Africa

Saudi-led coalition says Houthis fired ballistic missile at Riyadh
Archipelago

Rescuers extend search for dozens still missing in Java Sea ferry accident
Politics

Court decision tightens House oversight on free meals funding

Economy

ASEAN to roll out upgraded trade pact ahead of schedule
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.