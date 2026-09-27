The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Govt under pressure as 3 million home drive hits cracks
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future
Batam residents protest data centers amid water crisis

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Govt under pressure as 3 million home drive hits cracks
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future
Batam residents protest data centers amid water crisis

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Manchester City chair rallies fans after reports club found guilty of 114 charges

In an open letter to supporters on Saturday, Al Mubarak said the process was far from over and City's confidence in proving the club's innocence "is just as strong as when this began".

Lori Ewing (Reuters)
Manchester, United Kingdom
Sun, September 27, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
A man walks in front of the statue of former Manchester City player Sergio Aguero outside the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, on Sept. 26, 2026. A man walks in front of the statue of former Manchester City player Sergio Aguero outside the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, on Sept. 26, 2026. (-/Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith)

M

anchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said the club remained confident of proving their innocence, a day after media reports that City had been found guilty of 114 breaches of Premier League financial rules in the long-running case.

In an open letter to supporters on Saturday, Al Mubarak said the process was far from over and City's confidence in proving the club's innocence "is just as strong as when this began".

"Following Friday’s media reporting, many of you will have spent your evening answering questions and responding to messages from friends, family and colleagues. So have I," Al Mubarak said.

"Here’s what I said to my family: The Premier League process still has a long way to run, and our confidence and intent in proving the club’s innocence is just as strong as when this began."

City, who have always denied any wrongdoing, are expected to appeal the decision of the independent panel in a case that has hung over English football for years.

A guilty verdict would rank among the most significant rulings in the sport's history, raising far-reaching questions about financial regulation, competitive integrity and the league's ability to enforce its rules against one of its most successful clubs.

Al Mubarak said he was limited in what he can say about the case because of the strict confidentiality of the legal process.

"Even this letter underwent several legal checks to make sure it complies," he said.

"I ask you to please carefully read the statement [...] which we gave on Friday, and the statement we issued in February 2023 [...]" which he included in the open letter. "Every word matters and holds true."

The February 2023 statement said the club was surprised by the alleged breaches, "particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL [English Premier League] has been provided with.

"The club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position."

City reiterated that statement on Friday.

The Premier League has declined to comment: "It’s a confidential process, we’re not commenting at all," a spokesperson said.

Al Mubarak asked for patience from supporters: "While some people have been quick to reach their own conclusions, and there is so much noise swirling around us, nothing has changed."

"We have faced challenges together before and have prevailed," he said. "There remain many who want to undermine the momentum of our club. We will not give them that opportunity."

Popular

Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer

Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten

Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Govt under pressure as 3 million home drive hits cracks

Govt under pressure as 3 million home drive hits cracks

Related Article

Indonesia’s U-16 girls gain ground toward future development

Red card for politicians

'Disappointing': Indonesia’s early exit from ASEAN Championship draws scrutiny

Infantino allies rally as Norway FA chief demands FIFA president's resignation

From Surabaya's alleys, Rizky Ridho carries the nation's hopes

Popular

Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer

Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten

Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Govt under pressure as 3 million home drive hits cracks

Govt under pressure as 3 million home drive hits cracks

More in Sports

 View more
Workers transport oil palm fruits onto trucks from PT Wanasawit Subur Lestari's plantation in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, Saturday (12/19/2015). The Indonesian Palm Oil Board (DMSI) estimates that crude palm oil (CPO) and crude palm kernel oil (CPKO) production this year will miss the initial projection of 30.1 million tons of CPO and 3.1 million this year. CPKO tons fell from the initial target of CPO 31.5 million tons and CPKO 3.3 million tons because it was caused by the El Nino phenomenon which caused a prolonged dry season.
Opinion

Analysis: Govt adopts mandatory B35 biodiesel program as CPO prices tumble
Workers load cars onto a truck at the Astra Daihatsu Motor (ADM) car factory in Karawang, West Java, on August 2019.
Business

Global chip crunch stunts Indonesia car sales recovery
A pedestrian uses his smartphone while walking on a sidewalk in Jakarta on February 28, 2019, past an advertisement for one of Indonesia's top three mobile operators, XL Axiata.
Business

XL profit falls in Q3 as tower sale income dries

Highlight
Indonesian Navy personnel maneuver their boats on Sept. 17, 2026 directly above the Virgo Transport 8 passenger ship which capsized in the Java Sea waters. The Virgo Transport 8 carried 213 passengers and 30 crew when it lost contact with its shipping company after departing from Surabaya, East Java to Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan on Sept. 13.
Archipelago

Death toll from Java Sea ferry sinking jumps to 64
The newly acquired aircraft carrier Giuseppe Garibaldi (left), now KRI Sriwijaya, is accompanied by KRI Brawijaya (center) and KRI Prabu Siliwangi as they sail past Bangka waters on Sept. 17, 2026.
Editorial

Welcoming KRI Sriwijaya
Delegates walk out as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, on Sept. 24, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia reasserts Palestine focus at United Nations

The Latest

 View more
Europe

Russia accuses Europe of blocking Ukraine peace talks
Tech

BI to expand QRIS to Timor Leste, Hong Kong
Sports

Manchester City chair rallies fans after reports club found guilty of 114 charges
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia pledges US$1.2 million, reaffirms support for UNRWA
Middle East and Africa

Trump rejects Iran proposal for deal to reopen Hormuz
Society

Indonesian wildfires threaten critically-endangered orangutan: IUCN
Economy

China, US agree to AI dialogue, tariff cuts on $30b in goods during Xi visit
Archipelago

Death toll from Java Sea ferry sinking jumps to 64
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.