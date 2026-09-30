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Cape Verde, Ghana and Nigeria crash in AFCON qualifying

Ghana led by two goals before conceding twice in each half in Accra to lose 4-2 against Gambia, two of whose goals came from Ebrima Colley in Group C.

AFP
Johannesburg, South Africa
Wed, September 30, 2026

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Cape Verde's Vozinha celebrates after the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group H match between Spain and Cape Verde at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, the United States on June 15, 2026. Cape Verde's Vozinha celebrates after the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group H match between Spain and Cape Verde at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, the United States on June 15, 2026. (-/Imagn Images via Reuters/Brett Davies)

F

ormer champions Ghana and Nigeria as well as World Cup surprise packages Cape Verde were beaten on Tuesday in shock-riddled 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

Ghana led by two goals before conceding twice in each half in Accra to lose 4-2 against Gambia, two of whose goals came from Ebrima Colley in Group C.

Nigeria were behind after 15 minutes away to Guinea-Bissau in Group L and finished humiliating 3-0 losers to a nation 106 places lower in the world rankings.

Cape Verde held eventual champions Spain in their World Cup debut and took Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina to extra time in the round of 32 before bowing out.

But after being outplayed in Mali last week in Group K, they surrendered a lead at home to Rwanda and lost 2-1 against opponents whose sole AFCON finals appearance came 22 years ago.

Algeria, twice winners of the premier African national team competition, trailed by two goals in Burundi before clawing back to force a 2-2 Group I draw.

In matchday two qualifiers that produced more predictable results, Morocco, Senegal and Egypt won away to Lesotho, Ethiopia and South Sudan respectively.

Morocco won 2-0, Senegal 1-0 and Egypt cruised to a 5-0 victory despite the absence of captain and star forward Mohamed Salah.

Egypt opted to rest Salah, fearing the artificial surface in Juba would heighten the risk of the Turkey-based star being injured.

Ghana failed to qualify for the last AFCON, and they lie last in Group C after also losing their opening match, away to the Ivory Coast.

After struggling to defeat minnows Somalia last week, Gambia were a revelation with Mohamed Badamosi and Omar Colley drawing the Scorpions level by half-time.

Ebrima Colley struck twice in the second half, leaving the Carlos Queiroz-coached Black Stars in trouble ahead of two November clashes with Somalia.

After an unimpressive home win over Madagascar, a Nigerian team lacking injured star Victor Osimhen were outplayed by Guinea-Bissau.

Franculino Dju bent a shot into the far corner after 15 minutes. Mama Balde raced through to score on 66 minutes with a shot that entered the net off the far post.

Nigeria were woeful as they tried to recover. A corner was overhit and went wide and a free-kick just outside the area was struck tamely into a defensive wall.

Substitute Alvaro Djalo completed the rout five minutes into added time. As he advanced, Nigerian defenders retreated until he placed a low shot wide of goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

Cape Verde, who missed the last AFCON before finishing above Cameroon to reach the World Cup, led Rwanda in Praia through Benchimol.

Rwanda levelled in first-half added time through Claude Niyomugabo, and Elie Tatou netted seven minutes after the break to maintain their 100 percent record.

Senegal winning in Ethiopia via an Ibrahim Mbaye goal gave France 1998 World Cup winner Patrick Vieira his first victory since debuting as coach last week with a draw in Mozambique.

Ivory Coast left it late in Ghana to win 2-0 in Group C against Somalia, who had to forfeit home advantage for security reasons and are ranked 168 places below the 2024 champions.

Coventry City striker Yann Gboho came off the bench to score on 89 minutes and Newcastle United midfielder Bazoumana Toure added a second goal deep in added time.

 

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