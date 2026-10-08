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Marc Marquez vows to 'attack' Martin's lead at Indonesian MotoGP

Marquez won in Japan last week to trim fellow Spaniard Martin's overall championship lead to two points with six events of the season remaining.

AFP
Jakarta
Thu, October 8, 2026

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Ducati Lenovo Team's Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez rides during the practice session ahead of the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix at the Mandalika International Circuit in Mandalika, West Nusa Tenggara on October 3, 2025. Ducati Lenovo Team's Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez rides during the practice session ahead of the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix at the Mandalika International Circuit in Mandalika, West Nusa Tenggara on October 3, 2025. (AFP/Sonny Tumbelaka)

D

efending champion Marc Marquez vowed to go on the "attack" on Thursday as he chases down compatriot Jorge Martin at the top of the MotoGP standings.

Marquez won in Japan last week to trim fellow Spaniard Martin's overall championship lead to two points with six events of the season remaining.

"I will try to attack every single circuit. This is the target," the Ducati rider said ahead of the Indonesian MotoGP in Lombok this weekend.

"I will try to do my best, and the most important thing is that... I feel a bit better.

"We've set up the bike in a different way, so let's see."

Marquez's win at Motegi on Sunday put the seven-time world champion back within touching distance of the championship lead after losing ground in the previous race in Austria.

Martin, on Aprilia, is top with 333 points, with Marquez on 331 and Italy's Marco Bezzecchi in third place on 284.

"I feel confident, not because of the results, but because of the feeling I'm getting with the bike," Martin said.

"I feel faster and faster, for sure. Now it seems like we have a solution to every problem that I feel."

 

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