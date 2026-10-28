Indonesian hopefuls chase major dreams at Asia-Pacific Amateur

Indonesia’s Rayhan Latief plays a shot from the No. 1 tee on Oct. 26, 2025, during the final round of the 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Courtesy of AAC/-)

With a Masters and The Open at stake, six representatives head to New Zealand seeking a breakthrough at the Asia-Pacific Amateur, a tournament that has launched future major champions.

A t the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, the demands are simple but rather unforgiving – produce four rounds and 72 holes of near-perfect golf and the rewards can be a lifetime of memories.

For those who dare to dream and fulfill their potential at the right time, the thrill of winning the region’s most prestigious amateur Championship comes with coveted opportunities to compete at the Masters Tournament and The Open.

And sometimes, major glory awaits further down the fairway, with the likes of Indonesia’s William Justin, Randy Bintang and Rayhan Latief embracing the opportunity with open arms.

The 17-year-old William will savour a second appearance at the Asia-Pacific Amateur at Te Arai Links near Auckland starting on Thursday following a missed cut appearance in 2024 in Japan.

“I think I’m a much better golfer than I was in 2024, especially after joining the AAC Academy earlier this year [at Te Arai Links]. It allowed me learn about my game and develop my skills in ways I never knew before.

“It’s such a privilege for an amateur golfer to be able to play in the majors. I saw Fifa Laopakdee playing in those two majors this year after winning the AAC. It’s such a motivation.

“Personally, I think an Indonesian is sooner or later going to win the AAC. In 2024, Randy played well throughout the first two rounds but couldn’t finish it.”

Defending champion Fifa Laopakdee is amongst the lucky few who has realised his childhood ambition following a stunning triumph 12 months ago in Dubai as he rewrote history by becoming the first Thai to win the Asia-Pacific Amateur.

He then got to rub shoulders with the world’s best at the Masters and The Open this year and the 21-year-old is now eager to become only the second golfer after Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama (2010 and 2011) to successfully defend his title, and relive the drive down Magnolia Lane and plan for a visit to St Andrews in 2027.

“It's totally an amazing experience,” Fifa said after his Masters debut last April.

“It's like a once-in-a-lifetime thing. It's amazing what the AAC has provided for me and for every Asia-Pacific player. I can't wait to go to New Zealand and try to defend my title, and get to do all these things again next year. That will be so cool,” added the Thai, who is now a senior at Arizona State University.

They say golf is a marathon and not a sprint, and that proved to be the case for a luckless Taisei Nagasaki of Japan, who opened up a six-shot lead after three rounds in Dubai but faltered at the finish line.

It was heartbreak for the now 17-year-old Nagasaki, who had a five-foot birdie putt on the final hole of regulation play to win last October. He missed the chance, lost in extra holes before understandably breaking down in tears as his dreams of competing in the Masters and The Open vanished.

“To play in this Championship is my biggest goal of the year, and it also gives me the closest opportunity to achieve my dream of playing in the Masters. I want to overcome the disappointment I felt last year,” said Nagasaki.

The Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship returns to New Zealand for only the second time for its 17th edition, with 120 of the region’s finest amateurs from 39 Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation member organizations.

Since its inauguration in 2009, notable past competitors have included the likes of Matsuyama, Australian Cameron Smith and New Zealand’s Ryan Fox, who have all gone on to win major titles, proving that the Championship launched by Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation, The R&A and the Masters Tournament has become a successful springboard for many rising stars.

Matsuyama became the first Asian to win the Masters in 2021 while Smith won The Open in 2022 and Fox was victorious at The Open in July.

“I owe a great debt of gratitude to Augusta National and will be eternally grateful for the opportunity to play in the Masters and helping me reach my dream to play professional golf. Winning the 2010 Asia-Pacific Amateur was life-changing,” said Matsuyama, now the winningest Asian golfer with 11 PGA Tour victories.

The other Indonesians teeing up at Te Arai Links are Jayawardana Dorna, Asa Najib and Kenneth Henson Sutianto.

— The writer was formerly head of marketing communications for the PGA Tour in Asia-Pacific and Asian Tour and now runs his own sports consultancy.