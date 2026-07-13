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Indonesia, Iran reaffirm commitment for dialogue, peace

Foreign Minister Sugiono leads a delegation comprising People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) Speaker Ahmad Muzani to pay final respect for Iranian late supreme leader Ali Khamenei, who was buried in his home city of Mashhad on Friday.

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Mon, July 13, 2026 Published on Jul. 12, 2026 Published on 2026-07-12T10:29:42+07:00

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Foreign Minister Sugiono (left) talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during a bilateral meeting in Mashhad, Iran on July 10, 2026, on the sidelines of the funeral for Iranian late supreme leader Ali Khamenei, who was slain in the United States-Israeli strike on Iran in February. Foreign Minister Sugiono (left) talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during a bilateral meeting in Mashhad, Iran on July 10, 2026, on the sidelines of the funeral for Iranian late supreme leader Ali Khamenei, who was slain in the United States-Israeli strike on Iran in February. (Handout/Courtesy of Foreign Ministry)

F

oreign Minister Sugiono and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi stressed the importance of resolving regional conflicts through diplomacy and respect for international law during their bilateral talks in Iran on Friday.

The meeting took place in the Iranian city of Mashhad on the sidelines of the Indonesian delegation’s visit to the country’s holy city to pay final tribute to Iran’s late supreme leader Ali Khamenei, who was buried on Friday.

“[We] reaffirmed the importance of resolving various conflicts through dialogue, diplomacy, respect for state sovereignty and international law,” Sugiono wrote on X following his meeting with Araghchi.

At the talks, Sugiono and Araghchi also agreed to deepen Indonesia-Iran relations by pursuing “more concrete cooperation across priority sectors”, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry late Friday.

In a separate statement issued by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Arghchi thanked Indonesia for its expressions of sympathy and solidarity with Iran amid the country’s war against the United States and Israel.

He stressed the importance of unity among Muslim nations in confronting what he described as “the expansionism, genocide and colonial apartheid of the Zionist regime”. He also called for serious action from all countries to “uphold the rule of law and prevent the normalization of lawlessness and rogue behavior” while referring to the US’ violation of international law and the United Nations charter.

The Indonesian delegation was headed by Sugiono, who is also the secretary-general of President Prabowo Subianto’s Gerindra Party. The mission also included People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) Speaker Ahmad Muzani, a fellow Gerindra politician, as well as leaders of the country’s two largest Islamic groups, namely Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) chair Yahya Cholil Staquf and Muhammadiyah executive Syafiq A. Mughni.

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