Iran escalates attacks on US bases in Gulf states

In this US Army handout photo released by US Central Command public affairs, US forces conduct air defence operations in the US Central Command area of responsibility during Operation Epic Fury on April 2, 2026. (AFP/Handout)

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Monday they targeted US military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait, destroyed radar systems in Oman, and struck fuel tanks and ammunition depots at Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan in their latest response to another wave of US strikes.

U S and Iranian forces exchanged heavy missile and drone assaults, with Tehran targeting US facilities in states across the Gulf and saying it had again closed the vital Strait of Hormuz, sending oil prices higher.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Monday they targeted US military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait, destroyed radar systems in Oman, and struck fuel tanks and ammunition depots at Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan in their latest response to another wave of US strikes.

The strikes were the latest in a cycle of attacks and counter-attacks as Iran seeks to assert control over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. However, the barrage marked an escalation in pace and range.

The US military said it struck Iranian military air-defence systems, coastal radar sites, missile and drone capabilities, and small boats, using aircraft, naval vessels and drones during operations on Sunday.

The renewed violence casts further doubt on the future of an interim US-Iranian agreement signed last month that aimed to reopen the strait and end the war after a further 60 days of negotiations.

In a brief phone interview with Reuters on Sunday afternoon, US President Donald Trump referred to the weekend's strikes on Iran. "We're beating them up," he said.

In the past week, Trump has said he considers the ceasefire over, while leaving the door open to more talks.

Iran's top negotiator, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, posted on X on Sunday: "The era of one-sided deals is OVER. We told you: keep your word or pay the price. Reality is knocking."

The war that the US and Israel launched against Iran on February 28 has destabilised the Gulf, where Iran has struck US bases in countries across the region. Iran's effective blockade of the strait has driven energy prices higher and fuelled global inflation.

The Revolutionary Guards said in a statement on Monday that the only way to restore regular shipping traffic through the strait was to end US military interventions in the waterway, and warned that "continued interference could lead to greater incidents in the global oil and gas sector."