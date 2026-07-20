Romania signs €1-billion deal for radars, helicopters

A French Air Force Airbus H225M Caracal Helicopter drops French Air Commandos as part of the French Air and Space Force military exercise Taranis (Tactical Airlift Rehearsal under Advanced Non-permissive and Intensive Scenarios), on the Orleans-Bricy air base, in Boulay-les-Barres on Nov. 14, 2025. (AFP/Thonas Samson)

Romania has been seeking to modernize its military, especially its air defenses, in the face of dozens of airspace breaches and drone crashes since the start of the war in neighboring Ukraine.

T he Romanian defense ministry announced on Friday deals worth €1 billion (US$$1.1 billion) to buy radars and helicopters from European aviation giant Airbus and French defense firm Thales.

The eastern European NATO member has been seeking to modernize its military, especially its air defenses, in the face of dozens of airspace breaches and drone crashes since the start of the war in neighboring Ukraine.

Romania's modernization drive comes as Europe seeks to re-arm in the wake of Russia's invasion and doubts over the United States' commitment to the continent's security under United States President Donald Trump.

The new purchase is of 12 multi-mission helicopters from Airbus for €757 million and 12 Thales air surveillance radars valued at €247 million, according to a press release from the defense ministry.

The first radar, "which we greatly need to deal with low-altitude drones", is to be delivered within 11 months, Defense Minister Radu Miruta told a press conference on Friday.

The deal falls under the European Union's SAFE (Security Action for Europe) lending initiative, which helps EU members to re-arm themselves with loans at lower rates.

The helicopters and radar units are to be delivered by 2030.

The Airbus deal involves 12 H225M Caracal helicopters, while Thales is set to supply 12 Ground Master 200 MM/A air surveillance radars.

A defense source told AFP that they expected the two contracts to generate hundreds of jobs in Romania.

In total, Romania plans to purchase €2.2 billion's worth of anti-drone systems through the SAFE program, Miruta said.

"What defends Romania in the Dobrogea region is not just for Romania, it is also for the NATO sky," he added, referring to a region on the Black Sea.

In the most serious drone incident in the country, two people were wounded when an unmanned vehicle smashed into an apartment building in May, triggering condemnation from NATO allies.

Romania identified the drone as Russian, while Moscow said there was no evidence.