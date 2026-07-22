TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

State-sanctioned intolerance
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Indonesia passes bill to set up international financial center

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

State-sanctioned intolerance
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Indonesia passes bill to set up international financial center

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Rubio to hold talks with China's Wang Yi as regional powers join ASEAN meeting

Michael Martina (Reuters)
Manila
Wed, July 22, 2026 Published on Jul. 22, 2026 Published on 2026-07-22T10:03:50+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio makes an opening statement during the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference with the US on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Pasay, Metro Manila, July 22, 2026. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio makes an opening statement during the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference with the US on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Pasay, Metro Manila, July 22, 2026. (Reuters/Pool/Brendan Smialowski)

U

S Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday on the sidelines of a regional gathering led by the Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN, where the two top diplomats are expected to discuss a possible September summit between their leaders.

Rubio's meeting with Wang, which was confirmed by a State Department official, comes amid a fragile truce between the global superpowers that could be complicated by US President Donald Trump's accusations last week of Chinese meddling in US elections, which Beijing has denied.

The wider meeting in Manila takes place amid renewed hostilities and a potential new front in the conflict between the US and Iran, and as diplomatic tension flares between Beijing and close US ally the Philippines over an incident in the South China Sea that led to the summoning of ambassadors in both capitals.

Rubio joined a meeting early on Wednesday with the foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, where he is expected to stress Washington's commitment to stand up for maritime rights in the South China Sea and honor US obligations to regional allies.

In an opinion piece in Philippine media published on his arrival in Manila on Tuesday that took aim at Beijing, Rubio said Southeast Asian countries are confronting "new and coercive threats" and the US was committed to upholding freedom of navigation.

"That freedom is by no means guaranteed. If those waters fall under the control of a power willing to use commerce as a geopolitical weapon, both the United States and the ASEAN states would face dire new threats to their sovereignty, security, and economic futures," Rubio wrote.

‘Interfering factors’

Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea via a line on its maps that cuts into the exclusive economic zones of the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei and Indonesia, and is at the center of long-running disputes over a multitude of islands and features.

Wang is due to meet on the sidelines on Wednesday with Philippine Foreign Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro, the chair of the ASEAN-led gathering.

Rows between the Philippines and China have increased in recent years as President Ferdinand Marcos takes a bolder stance on the South China Sea, while pursuing closer defense ties with Washington and expanding security relationships with Australia and Japan.

In talks with ASEAN's Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn on Tuesday, Wang said certain elements of the Philippines' security apparatus had "deliberately engaged in provocations and created maritime incidents", according to Beijing's readout of the meeting.

Wang said that served the interests of "external forces", adding the South China Sea issue should not be an obstacle in its relations with ASEAN and Beijing was willing to work with the bloc to "eliminate interfering factors".

Australia, Russia, Japan, Canada, South Korea, Britain, the European Union and India are also attending the meetings in Manila.

Analysts have said a meeting between Rubio and his Chinese counterpart would likely focus on preparations for a second meeting between Trump and Xi after the two met last May.

Trump has said Xi will visit the US at the end of September, and Rubio on Sunday said the summit was still anticipated.

Popular

State-sanctioned intolerance

State-sanctioned intolerance
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism

Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Related Article

Still a mystery: Where is Aung San Suu Kyi?

Trump's Iran lesson from Australia's emus 

Trump accuses China of 2020 election interference

So you want to build your own metals smelter? 

ASEAN countries should challenge China’s high seas claim on SCS

Popular

State-sanctioned intolerance

State-sanctioned intolerance
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism

Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

More in World

 View more
This screen grab taken from UGC video footage posted on social media on July 18, 2026, shows a plume of black smoke and flames billowing over the town of Mangaf, south of Kuwait City. Kuwait accused Iran on July 18 of targeting civilian sites and vital infrastructure in the country, after reporting attacks on an oil facility and a power and water plant.
Middle East and Africa

US hits Iran, says war cost at $37.5 billion
A screen shows the result of a vote on the bill that aims to ban social media access for children under the age of 15, at the National Assembly in Paris, France, July 21, 2026.
Europe

French parliament backs social media ban for children under 15
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio makes an opening statement during the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference with the US on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Pasay, Metro Manila, July 22, 2026.
Asia & Pacific

Rubio to hold talks with China's Wang Yi as regional powers join ASEAN meeting

Highlight
The Bung Karno stadium is seen next to Jakarta's Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD) on August 18, 2018, ahead of the Asian Games.
Regulations

Rushed passage of Indonesia's PFII law sacrifices transparency
Halfway there: A driver watches a pump while filling his bus with B50 fuel containing 50 percent palm oil biodiesel on July 9, 2026, at a gas station in Karawang, West Java.
Editorial

Potential risks of B50
(From left to right) Myanmar's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hau Khan Sum, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, Thailand's Vice Foreign Minister Vijavat Isarabhakdi, East Timor's Foreign Minister Bendito dos Santos Freitas, Vietnam's Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Hoang Giang, Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Brunei's Foreign Minister Prince Abdul Mateen Bolkiah, Cambodia's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Foreign Minister Sugiono, Laos' Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn pose for a group photo during the opening ceremony of the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) at the Philippine International Convention Center in Manila, the Philippines, on July 21, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia urges ASEAN to ‘deliver promises’ as Middle East crisis looms

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Inside Indonesia's slave island: 'I want my children to be free'
Middle East and Africa

US hits Iran, says war cost at $37.5 billion
Academia

Forget crude. War pushes refiners to the brink

Regulations

Purbaya doubles down on selective additional transfers amid regional shortfalls
Politics

Chief of troubled free meals agency resigns on health grounds
Academia

Chile and Indonesia: Building a Pacific strategic partnership for the future
Europe

French parliament backs social media ban for children under 15
Markets

Tech lifts Asia stocks, Brent crude back above $92
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.