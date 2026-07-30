TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora
Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty
Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments
'Foreign agents' of change: Experts launch shadow cabinet
BSD City creates opportunities through upskilling talents, contributing social impact

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora
Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty
Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments
'Foreign agents' of change: Experts launch shadow cabinet
BSD City creates opportunities through upskilling talents, contributing social impact

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

New Zealand foreign minister in racism row with Chinese ambassador

During a debate about New Zealand's response to the Covid pandemic on Wednesday, populist NZ First leader Peters was asked by China-born Green Party member Lawrence Xu-Nan: "Are you vaccinated?"

AFP
Wellington
Thu, July 30, 2026 Published on Jul. 30, 2026 Published on 2026-07-30T14:13:34+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters attends the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), part of the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting, in Pasay, Metro Manila on July 23, 2026. New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters attends the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), part of the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting, in Pasay, Metro Manila on July 23, 2026. (AFP/Brendan Śmiałowski)

N

ew Zealand's top diplomat Winston Peters drew the ire of Beijing's ambassador in Wellington on Thursday after telling a lawmaker of Chinese descent to "go back to your own country".

During a debate about New Zealand's response to the Covid pandemic on Wednesday, populist NZ First leader Peters was asked by China-born Green Party member Lawrence Xu-Nan: "Are you vaccinated?"

In response, Peters said the lawmaker, who was born in the Chinese city of Tianjin but grew up in Auckland, had "come here five minutes ago".

"Go back to your own country. That's where they lie like a flatfish, but they don't lie like that here," Peters said.

"This is called a democracy, unlike what you're used to. Go back to where you've come from, you loudmouth."

The comments sparked a rare intervention from Chinese ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong.

Wang said on X on Thursday that while he preferred to stay out of domestic politics, "suffice it to say, sometimes, a statement says more about the person that makes it than anything or anybody else".

Peters fired back at Wang, saying his comments had "proven my point".

"We live in a democracy that includes free speech and rights -- those two values that other certain countries not only limit, but do so with force," Peters said on X.

"If that offends the pearl clutchers and the communist shills labelling it as 'dangerous' -- welcome to New Zealand".

It's not the first time Peters and his party -- seen as kingmakers in New Zealand's fractured political system -- have received criticism for racist comments.

Earlier this year Peters' deputy Shane Jones criticised New Zealand's free trade deal with India as risking a "butter chicken tsunami".

Last year Peters and Jones were forced to back down after the deputy yelled "send the Mexicans home" at MP Francisco Hernandez during a debate.

Peters had followed up that comment by telling Hernandez, who was actually born in the Philippines, and Xu-Nan to "show some gratitude" for being in New Zealand.

Popular

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora
Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty

Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty
Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments

Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments

Related Article

Superpower rivalry in space: The invisible battlefield of the Iran war

Dutch nationals barred from reentry over alleged racist running event in Bali

ASEAN's 'flash point'

Japan and Asia’s new balance

Moderna and other groups get $60 million to develop Ebola vaccine

Popular

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora
Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty

Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty
Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments

Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments

More in World

 View more
Big leap: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman attends a talk session on Feb. 3, 2025, with SoftBank group chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son in Tokyo. OpenAI announced on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, a massive US$110 billion funding round valuing the ChatGPT maker at $730 billion, with SoftBank, Nvidia and Amazon each making multibillion dollar commitments as the artificial intelligence company races to meet surging global demand.
Americas

Trump says he's looking at AI controls after OpenAI rogue agent
New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters attends the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), part of the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting, in Pasay, Metro Manila on July 23, 2026.
Asia & Pacific

New Zealand foreign minister in racism row with Chinese ambassador
Smoke rises following an Israeli controlled-explosion on the village of Kfartibnit as seen from Nabatieh in southern Lebanon on July 29, 2026. While violence has declined since the signing of a preliminary US-Iran deal in June and the Lebanon-Israel agreement, Lebanon continues to report intermittent Israeli strikes and artillery shelling on the south.
Middle East and Africa

US military completes 'heavy wave' of retaliatory strikes on Iran

Highlight
A police officer walks in front of the Constitutional Court building in Jakarta on Feb. 4, 2025.
Politics

BREAKING: Court orders free meals financing removed from education budget
This photograph shows a handheld smartphone displaying the icons of some of the main artificial intelligence based apps, including LLMs, chatbots and generative AI, in Saint-Mande, east of Paris, France on July 15, 2026.
Editorial

Venting to the machine
President Prabowo Subianto (left) speaks to United States President Donald Trump on Feb. 19 during the signing of the US-Indonesia Agreement on Reciprocal Tariffs (ART) in Washington, DC.
Economy

US tariffs, costs risk Indonesia's competitive edge

The Latest

 View more
Americas

Trump says he's looking at AI controls after OpenAI rogue agent
Economy

Rokan block oil output could plunge 30% a year, operator chief says
Sports

Infantino calls plan to sell World Cup stake a proposal, 'not an obligation'
Politics

BREAKING: Court orders free meals financing removed from education budget
Economy

Germany backs $250m Surabaya rail project set for construction next year
Asia & Pacific

New Zealand foreign minister in racism row with Chinese ambassador
Entertainment

BTS pulls out of Grammys after Asian pop category introduction
Society

Weather agency warns El Niño in Indonesia to last through early 2027
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.