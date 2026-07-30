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Trump says he's looking at AI controls after OpenAI rogue agent

"We're looking at controls. We're also making sure that we lead," Trump said when asked about the rogue agent. OpenAI CEOSam Altman met with US senators on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to talk about his company's upcoming models.

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Thu, July 30, 2026 Published on Jul. 30, 2026 Published on 2026-07-30T16:12:20+07:00

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Big leap: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman attends a talk session on Feb. 3, 2025, with SoftBank group chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son in Tokyo. OpenAI announced on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, a massive US$110 billion funding round valuing the ChatGPT maker at $730 billion, with SoftBank, Nvidia and Amazon each making multibillion dollar commitments as the artificial intelligence company races to meet surging global demand. Big leap: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman attends a talk session on Feb. 3, 2025, with SoftBank group chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son in Tokyo. OpenAI announced on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, a massive US$110 billion funding round valuing the ChatGPT maker at $730 billion, with SoftBank, Nvidia and Amazon each making multibillion dollar commitments as the artificial intelligence company races to meet surging global demand. (AFP/Yuichi Yamazaki)

U

S President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his administration was looking at artificial intelligence controls after OpenAI disclosed that one of its AI systems had ‌gone rogue during testing. 

"We're looking at controls. We're also making sure that we lead," Trump said when asked about the rogue agent. OpenAI CEOSam Altman met with US senators on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to talk about his company's upcoming models.

ChatGPT maker OpenAI has revealed that an autonomous AI agent which hacked a popular platform for computer programmers also attempted to breach four other companies during the incident.

In an update late Tuesday to a blog post detailing its probe into the incident, OpenAI said its AI agent also got into accounts on four "publicly-available services," though it did not name the companies.

The revelation broadens a cyber incident that OpenAI described as unprecedented and that began when two of its models hacked Hugging Face, a site developers use to store and share AI models and code.

OpenAI admitted last week that during testing, the models powering the agent broke out of their confined environment and connected to the internet to find ways to infiltrate Hugging Face.

In the company's update of the events leading to the hack, OpenAI said it found a handful of instances where the AI models came across login details that other companies had left exposed online, and used them to get into accounts on outside services.

In the Hugging Face episode, the models broke into four accounts across four different services, OpenAI said.

One served as a "staging path" -- a kind of pit stop to route the agent's activity and cover its tracks -- and another as a place to store data.

The remaining two were only looked at in a "read-only manner" and did not use them to help break into Hugging Face, OpenAI said.

The company said it was contacting the owners of the affected accounts and had "not seen evidence of broader impact to these providers or other accounts on their services".

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in an interview published Tuesday that the company had "paused" its own testing after the incident while it improved the security around its "sandboxing" -- the process of isolating safety testing in a controlled environment.

The incident also triggered a petition signed by over 1,000 employees at cutting-edge AI companies, including Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, calling on the US government to help slow down the release of the most advanced AI models.

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