TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
Prabowo draws flak over Iran nuclear remarks, North Korea mediation claim
Pramono urges calm as fear of August riot repeat unnerves shopping malls
Bali financial hub plan sparks crowding concerns
Five dead, 41 missing after ferry catches fire off East Java

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
Prabowo draws flak over Iran nuclear remarks, North Korea mediation claim
Pramono urges calm as fear of August riot repeat unnerves shopping malls
Bali financial hub plan sparks crowding concerns
Five dead, 41 missing after ferry catches fire off East Java

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Rare Thai PM visit spotlights Myanmar 

Yvette Tanamal (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, August 4, 2026 Published on Aug. 3, 2026 Published on 2026-08-03T21:12:21+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul applauds next to President Prabowo Subianto as they are greeted by elementary school children waving Thai and Indonesian flags, during a welcome ceremony in Jakarta on August 3, 2026. Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul applauds next to President Prabowo Subianto as they are greeted by elementary school children waving Thai and Indonesian flags, during a welcome ceremony in Jakarta on August 3, 2026. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

I

ndonesia welcomed its first Thai prime ministerial visit in 15 years on Monday, as Anutin Charnvirakul held talks with President Prabowo Subianto amid ASEAN's push to forge a common position on Myanmar ahead of its leaders’ summit in November.

After arriving at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base, Anutin traveled in a presidential motorcade to the Merdeka Palace, where he received full state honors before holding bilateral and regional talks with Prabowo and senior Indonesian officials.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Sugiono, Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Food Minister Zulkifli Hasan, Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman and Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Maruli Simanjuntak.

Opening the closed-door discussions, Prabowo described the visit as “historic and important”, noting that it marked the first official visit by a Thai prime minister to Indonesia in more than a decade.

“Maybe because we are so close and we have no real problems, we take things for granted,” Prabowo said. “But I think maybe we should meet more often and coordinate.”

Read also: Principle or pragmatism? ASEAN’s risky recalibration on Myanmar

He said Indonesia and Thailand shared common positions on many regional and international issues, calling for closer coordination to strengthen bilateral ties and contribute to a more united ASEAN.

Popular

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
Prabowo draws flak over Iran nuclear remarks, North Korea mediation claim

Prabowo draws flak over Iran nuclear remarks, North Korea mediation claim
Pramono urges calm as fear of August riot repeat unnerves shopping malls

Pramono urges calm as fear of August riot repeat unnerves shopping malls

Related Article

Think first

Prabowo draws flak over Iran nuclear remarks, North Korea mediation claim

Govt braces for peak El Niño as drought hits Java

Charting China's rise as a global superpower

Renewing ASEAN’s resilience amid growing indifference

Popular

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
Prabowo draws flak over Iran nuclear remarks, North Korea mediation claim

Prabowo draws flak over Iran nuclear remarks, North Korea mediation claim
Pramono urges calm as fear of August riot repeat unnerves shopping malls

Pramono urges calm as fear of August riot repeat unnerves shopping malls

More in World

 View more
Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul applauds next to President Prabowo Subianto as they are greeted by elementary school children waving Thai and Indonesian flags, during a welcome ceremony in Jakarta on August 3, 2026.
Asia & Pacific

Rare Thai PM visit spotlights Myanmar

A 13-year-old boy poses at his home as he looks at social media on his tablet in Sydney on December 8, 2025. Australia will ban young teenagers from social media on December 10, 2025, launching a world-first crackdown designed to unglue children from addictive scrolling on the likes of Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Asia & Pacific

Australia hikes levy for tech giants that fail to strike local news deals
This handout photo taken and released on August 3, 2026 by Myanmar's Presidential Press and Information Bureau (PPIB) shows detained former civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi (left) meeting with Arnaude de Baecque, resident representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to Myanmar, in Naypyidaw.
Asia & Pacific

Detained Suu Kyi meets Red Cross official in Myanmar

Highlight
Energy savings: Motorists queue on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, to refuel at a gas station owned by state-owned oil and gas company Pertamina in Depok, West Java, as the government announces limits on subsidized fuel sales to counter the impact of the United States-Israeli war on Iran.
Economy

Inflation eases despite pressure from oil prices
Deputy Defense Minister and newly-inaugurated University of the Republic of Indonesia (URI) Governor Donny Ermawan Taufanto (right) talks to journalists as Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) professor and URI Deputy Governor Yos Sunitiyoso looks on at the State Palace in Central Jakarta on July 22, 2026.
Editorial

Think first
High metal fences are seen around Kota Kasablanka shopping mall in South Jakarta on August 31, 2026.
Jakarta

Pramono urges calm as fear of August riot repeat unnerves shopping malls

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

Scholarship hopefuls hail Jakarta's overseas study proposal
Academia

Why Danantara should stay out of KSSK
Opinion

Analysis: Perry’s resignation revives questions over BI independence
Asia & Pacific

Rare Thai PM visit spotlights Myanmar

Tech

Court ruling on telco data retention unlikely to impact business models
Editorial

Bali deserves more respect
Archipelago

BGN suspends Semarang SPPG after 707 people hit by food poisoning
Economy

Manufacturing back in expansion zone, but export woes linger
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Rare Thai PM visit spotlights Myanmar 

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.