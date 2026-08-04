Rare Thai PM visit spotlights Myanmar 

Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul applauds next to President Prabowo Subianto as they are greeted by elementary school children waving Thai and Indonesian flags, during a welcome ceremony in Jakarta on August 3, 2026. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

I ndonesia welcomed its first Thai prime ministerial visit in 15 years on Monday, as Anutin Charnvirakul held talks with President Prabowo Subianto amid ASEAN's push to forge a common position on Myanmar ahead of its leaders’ summit in November.

After arriving at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base, Anutin traveled in a presidential motorcade to the Merdeka Palace, where he received full state honors before holding bilateral and regional talks with Prabowo and senior Indonesian officials.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Sugiono, Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Food Minister Zulkifli Hasan, Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman and Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Maruli Simanjuntak.

Opening the closed-door discussions, Prabowo described the visit as “historic and important”, noting that it marked the first official visit by a Thai prime minister to Indonesia in more than a decade.

“Maybe because we are so close and we have no real problems, we take things for granted,” Prabowo said. “But I think maybe we should meet more often and coordinate.”

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He said Indonesia and Thailand shared common positions on many regional and international issues, calling for closer coordination to strengthen bilateral ties and contribute to a more united ASEAN.