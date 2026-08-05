Prabowo’s Iran nuclear remarks ‘reminder’ against proliferation: Foreign Ministry

President Prabowo Subianto (right) gestures on Friday as he enters the State Palace for a meeting with Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) members. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)

The Foreign Ministry has come to President Prabowo Subianto’s defense over his controversial remarks on Iran’s possession of nuclear weapons, saying the comments merely reflect Jakarta’s concerns over escalating tensions in the Middle East.

T he Foreign Ministry has come to President Prabowo Subianto’s defense over his controversial remarks on Iran’s possession of nuclear weapons and the possibility of neighboring countries pursuing nuclear capabilities, saying the comments merely reflected Jakarta’s concerns over escalating tensions in the Middle East.

In a statement received by The Jakarta Post on Tuesday, ministry spokesperson Yvonne Mewengkang said Prabowo’s remarks were intended as a “reminder of serious consequences of nuclear proliferation”, while reaffirming Indonesia’s longstanding opposition to nuclear weapons.

“The President’s remarks should be understood in a broader context: the growing concerns among a number of parties over the risks of nuclear proliferation and an arms race in the Middle East,” Yvonne said.

“The focus of his remarks was not to determine the nuclear weapons status of any particular country, but rather to warn of the serious consequences should nuclear proliferation occur in the region,” she added.

She also maintained that Indonesia would continue supporting efforts to promote peace and stability in the Middle East through diplomacy and peaceful dialogue, urging all parties to exercise restraint.

The Foreign Ministry’s statement came days after Prabowo’s geopolitical remarks at a meeting with the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) last Friday sparked controversy, as the President outlined the mounting geopolitical challenges facing Indonesia.

Read also: Prabowo draws flak over Iran nuclear remarks, North Korea mediation claim