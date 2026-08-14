No request yet on for Hezbollah disarmament, Foreign Ministry says

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Reports emerged that Indonesia is among countries shortlisted to contribute in monitoring Hezbollah’s disarmament as part of Israel-Lebanon agreement, a shortlist denied by a Lebanese official.
he government has not received formal requests to contribute in monitoring armed group Hezbollah’s “disarmament” in Lebanon amid reports that Indonesia is among potential countries to deploy countries to oversee the process.
Reuters, citing unidentified people claiming to be familiar on the matter, first reported on Wednesday that Indonesia was among countries “agreed” by Israel and Lebanon alongside the United Kingdom, Italy and Switzerland as potential contributors to a proposed mechanism that could see foreign troops deployed to Lebanon to verify Hezbollah’s disarmament. Hezbollah, which is not a party to the agreement, has rejected disarming.
During a press briefing on Thursday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Yvonne Mewengkang declined to comment, saying the ministry was also monitoring further developments on the matter.
“We haven’t received any requests from any related parties about the matter,” Yvonne said.
She asserted Indonesia’s commitment to support any efforts to maintain peace in Lebanon, citing the country’s effort in the peacekeeping mission in the country under United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).
The shortlist emerged from United States-mediated talks in Rome last week, the latest round of negotiations between Israel and Lebanon on implementing a June agreement that ties Israel’s phased withdrawal from Lebanon to Hezbollah’s disarmament.
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