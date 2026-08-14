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One Indonesian crewman missing, two survive Yemen vessel attack 

The Foreign Ministry is coordinating with its Yemeni counterparts for updates on the search and rescue mission for the missing Indonesian crewman after the Houthi strikes against the cargo ship that killed at least six people.

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
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Damage to the cargo vessel MV Tihamah is visible in Murad, Yemen, on Aug. 11, 2026. Yemen's transport ministry said four crew members were killed after the vessel was attacked in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Damage to the cargo vessel MV Tihamah is visible in Murad, Yemen, on Aug. 11, 2026. Yemen's transport ministry said four crew members were killed after the vessel was attacked in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. (Reuters/Handout/Media Office of the Ministry of Transport-Republic of Yemen)

A

n Indonesian crew member remains missing after the MV Tihamah cargo ship was attacked off the coast of Yemen, while two other crew members from Indonesia survived, the Foreign Ministry has confirmed.

The ministry announced the update on the incident in a press briefing on Thursday following coordination with the Indonesian Embassy in Muscat. The search and rescue mission to find the missing crew is still in progress, said Foreign Ministry citizen protection director Heni Hamidah.

“We are in intensive communication with the Yemeni Foreign Ministry, and they will provide updates on the search for the missing crewman as soon as possible,” Heni said, while refuting previous reports suggesting that the missing Indonesian crew was among six fatalities in the incident.

She added that the two surviving crew members were in a stable condition. One suffered minor injuries from shrapnel, while the other remained under medical treatment for his injuries.

On Tuesday, the Tanzania-flagged cargo vessel was attacked and heavily damaged in the Bab el-Mandeb strait off the coast of Yemen, as confirmed by the country’s coast guard. Four crew members and two Yemeni rescuers were killed during the strikes, as reported by Reuters.

Read also: Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan sign defence pact amid regional war

Later in the day, the Houthis confirmed they had attacked a ship in the Bab el-Mandeb, which they said was carrying Saudi military equipment but did not name the ship. The Saudi Center for International Communication did not respond immediately to Reuters’ request for comment.

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