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Australia gun buyback to start in November, Albanese says

AFP
Sydney
Sun, August 16, 2026

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People comfort each other while looking at floral tributes in memory of the victims of the 2025 Bondi Beach shooting at the Bondi Pavilion in Sydney, Australia, on January 22, 2026, as part of the national day of mourning. People comfort each other while looking at floral tributes in memory of the victims of the 2025 Bondi Beach shooting at the Bondi Pavilion in Sydney, Australia, on January 22, 2026, as part of the national day of mourning. (AFP/Steven Markham)

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ustralia's most populous state will start a gun buyback scheme in November, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Saturday, launching a reform promised after last year's mass shooting at Bondi Beach.

A father-and-son duo are accused of opening fire on a Jewish celebration in New South Wales state last December, killing 15 people in one of Australia's deadliest modern mass shootings.

New South Wales authorities pledged a suite of gun control reforms in the wake of the attack, including a buyback scheme.

Albanese said the state's gun buyback would start on Nov. 2, offering cash for eligible handguns, shotguns and rifles.

"We must do everything we can to make sure the antisemitic terrorist attack in Bondi doesn't happen again," he said.

"That includes meaningful nationwide gun reform."

New South Wales has already passed laws restricting individuals to owning no more than four guns, with some exemptions for farmers.

The buyback scheme will be offered to gun owners who have more weapons than allowed under the new rules.

They will be paid as much as US$700 depending on the type of gun, with costs split between the federal and state governments.

State Premier Chris Minns said hundreds of thousands of guns could be returned.

"We want those guns handed in, compensated for and safely destroyed," he said.

"This is a big undertaking, but the principle behind it is simple: fewer dangerous guns in our community means a safer New South Wales."

Australian authorities initially announced a nationwide gun buyback rolled out across all states and territories.

But those plans have stalled due to disagreements over who would foot the bill and how it should be implemented.

Gunman Sajid Akram, 50, was shot and killed by police during the assault at Sydney's famed Bondi Beach on Dec. 14.

His son Naveed, an Australian-born citizen who remains in prison, has been charged with terrorism and 15 murders.

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