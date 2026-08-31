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Indonesia, New Zealand eye closer food, energy cooperation

Among points agreed during the meeting in Auckland was New Zealand’s support for Indonesia to fund food security and nutrition programs in eastern Indonesia aimed at tackling stunting issues in the regions, according to statements issued by both countries’ foreign ministries.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
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Foreign Minister Sugiono (second left) talks with New Zealander Foreign Minister Winston Peters (second right) during the 13th Joint Ministerial Commission between Indonesia and New Zealand on Aug. 28 in Auckland. Foreign Minister Sugiono (second left) talks with New Zealander Foreign Minister Winston Peters (second right) during the 13th Joint Ministerial Commission between Indonesia and New Zealand on Aug. 28 in Auckland. (Courtesy of Foreign Ministry/-)

I

ndonesia and New Zealand pledged to strengthen cooperation on food security and renewable energy as both countries’ foreign ministers met and agreed that the move would help them amid global economic uncertainty.

Foreign Minister Sugiono and his New Zealander counterpart Winston Peters made the commitments during the 13th Joint Ministerial Commission in Auckland on Friday. The meeting was the two nations’ main forum for reviewing bilateral ties under their 2025-2029 comprehensive partnership plan of action.

“One strategic area in Indonesia-New Zealand relations is cooperation in food security to meet the needs of Indonesian children, youth and overall communities,” Sugiono said as quoted in a Foreign Ministry statement issued on Friday.

Efforts to strengthen food security cooperation include increasing agricultural productivity and developing Indonesia’s cattle and dairy industries, Sugiono added. The plan builds on a 2025 agricultural cooperation agreement which covers Indonesia’s dairy sector, smart farming and streamlined trade processes.

New Zealand also funds food security and nutrition programs in eastern Indonesia aimed at tackling stunting issues in the region caused by malnutrition, according to a joint statement after the meeting issued by the New Zealander Foreign Ministry.

The two countries also agreed to strengthen Indonesia’s capacity in renewable energy, especially geothermal and solar power. Both foreign ministers renewed the Aotearoa New Zealand Geothermal Cooperation (PINZ) signed in September 2024, under which New Zealand committed NZ$15.64 million (US$9.3 million) for assistance in developing Indonesia’s geothermal potential.

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