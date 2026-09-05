The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia
Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure
Unchecked businesses blamed for raging wildfires
The state's new muscle
Indonesia, Russia ink fertilizer investment deal

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia
Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure
Unchecked businesses blamed for raging wildfires
The state's new muscle
Indonesia, Russia ink fertilizer investment deal

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Panama Canal begins reducing crossings due to El Nino

The number of vessels allowed through the waterway connecting the Atlantic and Pacific oceans will be progressively lowered from 36 per day to 32 by mid-September.

AFP
Panama City
Sat, September 5, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
The container ship CMA CGM Arctic, sailing under the Maltese flag, passes through the Cocoli Locks of the Panama Canal in Panama City, Panama on Sept. 3, 2026, ahead of reduced transit measures linked to the El Niño weather phenomenon that are set to come into force on Sept. 4. The container ship CMA CGM Arctic, sailing under the Maltese flag, passes through the Cocoli Locks of the Panama Canal in Panama City, Panama on Sept. 3, 2026, ahead of reduced transit measures linked to the El Niño weather phenomenon that are set to come into force on Sept. 4. (AFP/Martin Bernetti)

T

he Panama Canal on Friday began reducing the number of ships passing through due to a drought caused by the El Niño weather phenomenon.

The Panama Canal Authority said low water levels in the two artificial lakes that feed the canal forced it to act.

The number of vessels allowed through the waterway connecting the Atlantic and Pacific oceans will be progressively lowered from 36 per day to 32 by mid-September.

Panama has declared a nationwide emergency over El Niño, a weather pattern developing over the Pacific Ocean that is triggering worldwide changes in winds, atmospheric pressure and rainfall and pushing up global temperatures.

This year's El Nino is expected to be the strongest since comparable records began four decades ago. It has not yet reached its peak but Central America is already in the throes of a severe drought, prompting Honduras and El Salvador to also declare emergencies.

The Panama Canal handles five percent of global maritime trade and around 40 percent of US container traffic.

It has already implemented other water conservation measures, such as lowering the maximum draft, the vessel's depth in the water, for the largest ships.

In 2023, El Niño forced the canal authority to reduce the number of daily crossings to 22 vessels.

Popular

Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia

Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia
Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure

Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure
Unchecked businesses blamed for raging wildfires

Unchecked businesses blamed for raging wildfires

Related Article

Panama Canal begins reducing crossings due to El Nino

Indonesia can fight fires. It must govern climate risk, too

Prabowo shifts to leading Sumatra fire response

Rainless days exacerbate air pollution in Jakarta

As Modi visits Jakarta, what should Indonesia do with Sabang?

Popular

Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia

Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia
Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure

Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure
Unchecked businesses blamed for raging wildfires

Unchecked businesses blamed for raging wildfires

More in World

 View more
This handout graphic provided by Equal Earth shows the Equal Earth cartographic projection. The United Nations General Assembly voted on Sept. 4, 2026, to back a resolution spearheaded by several African countries to adopt a map that makes their continent bigger while shrinking North America and Europe, which aimed at “a more accurate representation“ of continental landmasses.
Middle East and Africa

Africa bigger, US smaller: UN adopts new map
The container ship CMA CGM Arctic, sailing under the Maltese flag, passes through the Cocoli Locks of the Panama Canal in Panama City, Panama on Sept. 3, 2026, ahead of reduced transit measures linked to the El Niño weather phenomenon that are set to come into force on Sept. 4.
Americas

Panama Canal begins reducing crossings due to El Nino
A man walks through a park with the Sydney Opera House in the background on the first day of spring in Sydney, Australia, on Sept. 1, 2026.
Asia & Pacific

Sydney sweats in spring hot spell, faces 'extreme' bushfire risk

Highlight
Students rest while receiving treatment for food poisoning at the regional general hospital after eating government-sponsored free school meals in Sidoarjo, East Java province, Indonesia, September 2, 2026.
Politics

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
Skyscrapers in Jakarta are shrouded in haze as seen from the parking area of a shopping mall in East Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday afternoon, July 20, 2026. Jakarta's Air Quality Index (AQI) averaged between 120 and 168 in mid-July 2026, placing the city's air quality in the unhealthy category, Jakarta also hosts the headquarters of the ASEAN Coordinating Center for Transboundary Haze Pollution Control (ACC THPC) in Kebon Nanas, East Jakarta, which facilitates coordination among member states in addressing the impact of regional haze pollution.
Editorial

Pricier driving, better livability
An orangutan, named Sampurna, receives emergency treatments after being rescued, at a palm-oil plantation near an area affected by wildfires, in Kuala Satong village, Ketapang regency, West Kalimantan province, Indonesia, August 30, 2026.
Society

One orangutan dies, more rescued as wildfire rages

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

Africa bigger, US smaller: UN adopts new map
Americas

Panama Canal begins reducing crossings due to El Nino
Tech

US, China gear up for mid-September AI safety talks
Politics

Doubts cast over police probe into Jakarta unrest

Asia & Pacific

Sydney sweats in spring hot spell, faces 'extreme' bushfire risk
Americas

US midterms begin with chaos over mail-voting crackdown
Middle East and Africa

Israel emptying West Bank refugee camps could be crime against humanity: UN
Archipelago

Army deployed as Mt. Sinabung’s activity increases
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.