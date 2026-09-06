Moscow not ruling out trilateral meeting of Russian, US and Chinese leaders

Foreign Minister Sugiono (rear, second left) poses for a group photo with (front, from left to right) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other participants in the outreach/BRICS Plus format meeting during the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia on Oct. 24, 2024. (AFP/Alexander Nemenov/Pool)

However, before moving on to the actual preparations, it is necessary to understand what the meeting's agenda would be, Ryabkov said.

R ussia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Sunday that Moscow has not ruled out a trilateral meeting between the presidents of Russia, the US and China, state news agency TASS reported.

However, before moving on to the actual preparations, it is necessary to understand what the meeting's agenda would be, Ryabkov said.

"Here, the main question boils down to how the substance of the meeting will be formulated, and what we can expect as a result."

Earlier this month, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov raised the possibility of Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, in November.

On Sunday, Ushakov was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying that while such a meeting of Russian, US and Chinese leaders "would not be without merit," its organisation was the prerogative of the summit's hosts.

"If they are able to organise such a meeting – and this requires a certain amount of diplomatic preparation – then I think it could take place," Ushakov said.

The Kremlin also plans to set up bilateral meetings for Putin during the summit, including one with Xi Jinping, and, "if the opportunity arises," a meeting with Trump, Ushakov said.

In late August, Putin and met in Kyrgyzstan, where a dozen other heads of state also gathered for a two-day summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which seeks to be a counterbalance to the West.

Iran's leader Masoud Pezeshkian, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan, India's Narendra Modi and Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif were also among those in Bishkek to attend the summit of the regional SCO bloc, which celebrates its 25-year anniversary.

The summit takes place four-and-a-half years into Moscow's Ukraine invasion and six months into the war between Washington and Tehran.

Putin and Xi have previously used SCO summits to promote their vision of a multipolar world and present a united front against the West.

Xi told Putin he was "happy" to see him, saying Russia-Chinese ties have become "more solid" and that their "prospects will be even brighter".