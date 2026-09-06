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US envoys outlined 'number of ideas' on ending Ukraine war to Putin

"The American representatives prepared thoroughly for this trip," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters, including AFP.

Agencies
Moscow, Russia
Sun, September 6, 2026

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In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin (left), Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov (2nd left) and Russia's presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev (center) attend a meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff (2nd right) and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner (3rd right) in Moscow on September 5, 2026. In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin (left), Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov (2nd left) and Russia's presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev (center) attend a meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff (2nd right) and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner (3rd right) in Moscow on September 5, 2026. (AFP/AFP)

T

he Kremlin said Saturday President Vladimir Putin had held "extremely frank" talks with US envoys on how to end the Ukraine war, with the Americans proposing a "number of ideas".

"The American representatives prepared thoroughly for this trip," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters, including AFP.

"They did not only express their traditional interest in bringing the hostilities to a quick end, they put forward a number of ideas on possible routes to a settlement," he said.

"The conversation was constructive, extremely frank and trustful," said Ushakov, adding that the Russian side "expressed confidence in achieving the set goals".

A White House official told Reuters the talks had been "substantive" and that next steps would be announced in the coming weeks.

There was no comment from Witkoff and Kushner, who were visiting Moscow for the first time since January on behalf of President Donald Trump. They flew out of Moscow soon after the talks and are due to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Sunday.

"The talks went beyond a mere exchange of views on resolving the Ukrainian crisis. Economic issues and potential major, mutually beneficial Russian-American projects were discussed in some detail," Ushakov said. "Overall, one can say that the negotiations were timely and highly useful for both sides."

Putin's investment envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, posted on X that the meeting had been an "important peacemaking visit". He and Ushakov were both present at the meeting. 

The Russian president praised Trump's efforts to end the war. 

"Understanding that he is entering a difficult situation, he nevertheless does not stop his efforts to help bring about a settlement and to make his contribution to resolving the Russian-Ukrainian conflict," Putin said in televised remarks at the start of the talks.

Over the previous 10 days, Russia pounded the Ukrainian capital day and night with missiles and drones, including an attack on Friday on the headquarters of the SBU security service.

Ukraine has inflicted damaging hits throughout the summer on Russian refineries, oil terminals and warehouses of online retailer Wildberries, in an attempt to raise the cost to Moscow of continuing the war. Zelenskiy said Kyiv was prepared to refrain from strikes on Moscow through Monday. 

Russia and Ukraine remain far apart on how to end the war, the deadliest in Europe since World War Two. 

 

 

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