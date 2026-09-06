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US, Iranian forces fire at vessels in waters near Iran

Reuters
Dubai
Sun, September 6, 2026

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Vessels transit the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of the port city of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on September 5, 2026. The United States said it struck and destroyed three Iranian oil tankers on September 5 in response to attempted missile attacks on naval vessels, in the latest exchange of fire since renewed hostilities flared between the foes. The new clashes, which began with US raids last week, come with both sides deadlocked in the six-month war as Iran keeps a stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz and Washington presses its counter-blockade of Iranian ports. Vessels transit the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of the port city of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on September 5, 2026. The United States said it struck and destroyed three Iranian oil tankers on September 5 in response to attempted missile attacks on naval vessels, in the latest exchange of fire since renewed hostilities flared between the foes. The new clashes, which began with US raids last week, come with both sides deadlocked in the six-month war as Iran keeps a stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz and Washington presses its counter-blockade of Iranian ports. (AFP/Atta Kenare)

U

S and Iranian forces fired at vessels in waters around Iran on Saturday, including three Iranian oil carriers struck by the Americans and three tankers that Iran said it targeted while on unauthorized routes in the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command said it struck the three Iranian vessels, including one off the coast of Kharg Island, near Iran's oil export hub, after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched ballistic missiles at two US Navy ships.

“Let the message to the IRGC be clear: If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost – taking out three of yours," said Admiral Brad Cooper, head of US Central Command, which oversees the US military in the Middle East.

The IRGC responded by threatening intensified strikes against US military vessels in the region, and said later it targeted the three tankers as well as three US-linked vessels in other areas.

"Do not be deceived by the 'terrorist' US military and refrain from any suspicious movement aimed at passing through unauthorized waterways," the IRGC Navy said in a statement carried on Iranian state TV. "Otherwise, you will be targeted”.

Tasnim, the semi-official Iranian news agency, had reported that four US missiles hit a tanker in the area of Kharg's anchorage. Tasnim quoted local sources as saying there were no casualties and the tanker's crew was being evacuated.

No American personnel were harmed, Central Command said.

The exchange of attacks followed an escalation in the past week that threatens to deepen a conflict that has continued since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran in February, disrupting global energy supplies and drawing opposition from a majority of Americans before congressional elections in November.

Trump’s threats over Kharg Island

While US President Donald Trump's administration seeks to pivot toward an economic clampdown on Iran by widening sanctions, the president himself has kept open the possibility of military action.

On Aug. 31, Trump issued a one-line social media post accompanied by an AI-generated video depicting Kharg Island being "blown to smithereens." Iranian authorities have vowed a strong response if Kharg is attacked.

Iran is the third-largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and exported 90 percent of its crude via Kharg Island before the war. Flows have been disrupted since a US blockade of Iranian oil exports began in mid-April.

Trump has spoken of an attack on Kharg before. He said on June 11 that he wanted to take over the island, but then said a US military operation there was off the table, days before Tehran and Washington signed an interim agreement aimed at ending the war on June 17.

A US attack on Kharg would further pressure Iran's oil industry and its wider economy, which is already reeling from the US naval blockade.

The US imposed its blockade on Iranian ports after Iran effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, an important waterway that carried one-fifth of the world's oil supply before the war.

Brent crude futures closed at their highest level since July 24 on Friday, at US$96.28 a barrel, as tensions in the Middle East drive global supply concerns.

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