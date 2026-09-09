The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows
The state's new muscle
Jakarta airport and others reopen after volcanic ash crisis

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows
The state's new muscle
Jakarta airport and others reopen after volcanic ash crisis

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Australia sees no threat to US ties after White House criticism of social media reforms

Renju Jose (Reuters)
Sydney
Wed, September 9, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
A person poses while holding a mobile phone, in Sydney, Australia on July 14, 2026. A person poses while holding a mobile phone, in Sydney, Australia on July 14, 2026. (Reuters/Jeremy Piper)

A

ustralia said on Wednesday it sees no risk to its relationship with the United States after reports that the Trump administration criticized Canberra's plans to target social media algorithms, which critics say would curtail free speech.

On Tuesday Australia's center-left Labor government said social media users would be given the choice to opt out of algorithms under draft legislation, effectively allowing them to curate their own feeds.

Social media companies face fines of up to A$109.2 million (US$79 million) for non-compliance with the law.

The Australian Financial Review reported on Wednesday, citing White House spokesperson Kush Desai, that President Donald Trump had "unequivocally warned trading partners against imposing digital services taxes, fines, and other forms of extortion on America's leading technology sector."

Desai added, "The administration remains committed to raising these issues with our trading partners."

Communications Minister Anika Wells told News24 Australia on Wednesday that US officials had not contacted her office over the proposed law, and rejected the suggestion that her government's social media reforms amounted to extortion.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday that his government decides its policies based on Australia's national interest, insisting his relationship with President Trump is "very good" and that the two leaders would meet in New York later this month on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Australia's efforts to regulate mostly US-based tech firms have emerged as a flashpoint under the current Trump administration. A US congressional committee has called for Australia's internet regulator to testify about what it has described as a regime of censoring American free speech, citing attempts to have Elon Musk's X remove certain posts.

The regulator has not yet indicated whether she will comply.

Trump also opposes digital services taxes on US tech giants and has threatened tariffs on countries that pursue them.

Under an Australian law passed this year, big tech companies can be taxed 2.25 percent on their local annual revenue if they fail to negotiate deals to pay local media outlets for news shared on their platforms.

Popular

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure

Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

Related Article

Oil prices climb as Mideast war flares

Who controls the data, controls the future

US, China drills put Indonesia’s non-aligned foreign policy in focus

ASEAN unity at stake

Job growth but record-high diesel prices – Trump's midterms mixed bag

Popular

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure

Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

More in World

 View more
A firefighter from the Banjar Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) douses a peatland fire on Sept. 2, 2026, in Banjar regency, South Kalimantan.
Asia & Pacific

Indonesian wildfire emissions surge to world's highest
Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and his Czech counterpart (not in picture) give a joint press conference on November 28, 2024, in Prague, Czech Republic.
Middle East and Africa

Israel tells British consulate in East Jerusalem to close within 30 days
A person poses while holding a mobile phone, in Sydney, Australia on July 14, 2026.
Asia & Pacific

Australia sees no threat to US ties after White House criticism of social media reforms

Highlight
Mount Anak Krakatau volcano spews hot lava as seen from Pasauran village in Serang, Banten on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026.
Society

Mitigation budget under scrutiny as Indonesia grapples with disasters
Motorcyclists ride on a haze-shrouded road caused by forest and land fires in Palangkaraya city, Central Kalimantan, on August 28, 2026.
Editorial

Fine businesses for fires

Members of the Indonesian military (TNI) and police evacuate students suspected of food poisoning from the free meals program at a senior high school in Kudus Regency, Central Java, Jan. 29, 2026.
Archipelago

Student suffers memory loss, seizures after free meal food poisoning

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

B50 rollout hits 'milestone' as govt eyes downstream expansion
Asia & Pacific

Indonesian wildfire emissions surge to world's highest
Economy

European businesses want ASEAN FTA despite bilateral trade progress
Companies

Pefindo downgrades INKA’s rating amid commuter train delivery delays
Middle East and Africa

Israel tells British consulate in East Jerusalem to close within 30 days
Academia

Asia's next leverage-driven market crash could be brewing
Asia & Pacific

Australia sees no threat to US ties after White House criticism of social media reforms
Academia

Celebrating literature, culture and nature at the Lake Toba Writers Festival
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.