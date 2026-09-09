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Israel tells British consulate in East Jerusalem to close within 30 days

British representatives assigned to a US-led Gaza coordination mission in Israel, as well as British diplomats based in Ramallah, must leave within seven days, the two sources said.

Agencies
Jerusalem
Wed, September 9, 2026

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Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and his Czech counterpart (not in picture) give a joint press conference on November 28, 2024, in Prague, Czech Republic. Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and his Czech counterpart (not in picture) give a joint press conference on November 28, 2024, in Prague, Czech Republic. (AFP/Michal Cizek)

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srael has told the British consulate in East Jerusalem that it must close and that diplomats assigned there will lose their accreditation within 30 days, an Israeli official and two sources familiar with the matter said. 

British representatives assigned to a US-led Gaza coordination mission in Israel, as well as British diplomats based in Ramallah, must leave within seven days, the two sources said.

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Tuesday said Britain must close its consulate in East Jerusalem, which is accredited to the Palestinian Authority, in response to Britain imposing sanctions on Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Joining Britain, France and Canada also said they would ban the import of goods from settlements.

London, Paris and Ottawa joined nine other European countries in issuing a statement saying they planned to introduce or support restrictions on trade with Israeli settlements.

Later Tuesday, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian leader Mark Carney warned in another joint declaration that the settlements "pose a direct and urgent threat" to a two-state solution to the conflict.

Israel's government, which expected the sanctions, is set to meet on Wednesday to discuss its response to countries who also signed Britain's action, said three sources familiar with the matter. 

All sources spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office did not respond to a request for comment.

France and Sweden, which endorsed Britain's action, also have consulates in Jerusalem accredited to the Palestinian Authority.

Israel has in the past forced the closure of diplomatic offices in Ramallah, the administrative capital of the Palestinian Authority. Canada has an office in Ramallah.

 

 

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